Deadletter To Release Sophomore Album Existence Is Bliss In February - Noise11.com

Yorkshire-born alternative rock outfit Deadletter have announced the release of their second album, Existence Is Bliss, due out Friday 27 February 2026 via So Recordings. The album marks the follow-up to their acclaimed 2024 debut Hysterical Strength and launches with the first single To The Brim, a darkly polished anthem that signals a new era for the six-piece.

The new single showcases the band’s evolution from their frenetic post-punk beginnings into a broader, more experimental sound. Frontman Zac Lawrence’s raw vocal delivery anchors the song’s tense rhythm and melodic restraint, reflecting the band’s ability to balance visceral energy with careful precision.

“To The Brim explores the experience of dealing and living with denial and the way in which it will leave you feeling incapacitated and overflowing with despair,” the band said in a statement. “Musically, we wanted a fresh start, perhaps in reaction to that denial.”

With Existence Is Bliss, Deadletter delve deeper into the complexities of modern life. In their own words, “We are surrounded, totally enveloped by impurity and subjected to the lassitude its relentless jaws leave behind. To choose to live amidst this reality, as opposed to merely exist in it, is… heroic. Existence is Bliss, but to live is a great turmoil whose payoff is without bounds.”

Formed in 2020 by lifelong friends Zac Lawrence (vocals), Alfie Husband (drums) and George Ullyott (bass), Deadletter have grown from their Yorkshire roots to become one of the most exciting new forces in British alternative music. Now based in South London, the lineup also includes Will King (guitar), Sam Jones (guitar), and Poppy Richler (saxophone), completing the group’s distinctive and dynamic sound.

Influenced by acts such as LCD Soundsystem, The Stranglers, Captain Beefheart, and Can, Deadletter’s music combines sharp social observation with driving rhythms and an art-punk edge. Their debut EP Heat! introduced the band’s politically charged, lyrically labyrinthine approach, while Hysterical Strength refined it into a more cohesive, theatrical style that set the stage for their latest artistic leap.

Since forming, Deadletter have earned a reputation for their high-intensity live shows. From busking in Yorkshire town centres as teenagers to touring Europe with Placebo, the band have steadily built their audience through word-of-mouth and a relentless touring schedule. Their live résumé includes support slots for Yard Act, Do Nothing, and Tropical F**k Storm, along with appearances at major UK festivals.

Their connection to fashion and art circles has also seen Deadletter perform during Paris Fashion Week, playing Hedi Slimane’s CELINE menswear afterparty alongside New York’s Gustaf and Cumgirl8. This merging of music, art, and culture reflects the band’s commitment to existing beyond traditional boundaries – a philosophy echoed in Existence Is Bliss.

Following their recent European arena run with Placebo, Deadletter will headline The Lexington as part of BBC Introducing, perform at Paper Dress Vintage, and appear at the Dark Arts Festival in Leeds next year.

Existence Is Bliss Tracklist

Purity I

To The Brim

Songless Bird

It Comes Creeping

What The World Missed

Cheers!

Among Us

Focal Point

(Back To) The Scene Of The Crime

Frosted Glass

He Himself And Him

Meanwhile

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)