The Last Dinner Party To Return To Australia With Sir Chloe For 2026 Tour As New Album ‘From The Pyre' Arrives - Noise11.com

The Last Dinner Party are bringing their decadent art-rock spectacle back to Australia in January 2026, fresh from conquering global stages and award podiums. The London five-piece will tour across Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane with special guest Sir Chloe joining the bill, celebrating the release of their much-anticipated second album From The Pyre, out 17 October 2025.

The tour will follow a whirlwind two years for The Last Dinner Party, who burst from London’s indie circuit into international acclaim with their 2024 debut Prelude To Ecstasy, a chart-topping album that reimagined baroque pop with a theatrical edge. The band’s signature blend of art-rock excess and melodic drama earned them a BRIT Award for Breakthrough Artist and a legion of fans drawn to their mix of Victorian glamour and modern chaos.

Their new single Second Best, released ahead of the album, hints at a darker and more muscular sound, recorded with Grammy-winning producer Markus Dravs, whose resume includes work with Florence & The Machine, Wolf Alice and Björk. The band describe From The Pyre as “a collection of stories bound by the idea of myth,” an album that explores destruction and rebirth through sweeping imagery of saints, sailors, floods, and blazing infernos.

“The Pyre itself is an allegorical place where these tales originate – a place of violence and regeneration, passion and light,” the group said. “This record feels darker, more raw and earthy. It’s a knowing look reflected back at ourselves.”

The album follows a rapid rise that began in the basement venues of London. Abigail Morris (vocals), Lizzie Mayland (vocals/guitar), Emily Roberts (lead guitar/mandolin/flute), Georgia Davies (bass) and Aurora Nishevci (keys) first met at King’s College London in 2018, before finding their audience through word-of-mouth shows and a run of support slots with Hozier, First Aid Kit and The Rolling Stones. Their debut single Nothing Matters reached the UK Top 20 in 2023, setting the tone for an extravagant live act compared to Kate Bush, Roxy Music and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

By 2024, they were headlining London’s Eventim Apollo and playing Glastonbury, Coachella and Primavera Sound. They even found time to release Prelude To Ecstasy: Acoustics and Covers, a reimagined version of their debut with stripped-back takes and an inspired cover of Sparks’ This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us.

Supporting them on the Australian run will be American alt-rock artist Sir Chloe, the project of Dana Foote. Known for blending grungy guitar hooks with art-pop textures, Sir

Chloe has built a huge following since her breakout EP Party Favors in 2020, which has earned hundreds of millions of streams and gold certifications. Her darkly witty stage persona has been described as “a dishevelled businessman after a long day”, the perfect counterpoint to The Last Dinner Party’s theatrical pageantry.

THE LAST DINNER PARTY – AUSTRALIA 2026 TOUR

With special guest Sir Chloe

Sat 10 Jan 2026 – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth // Boorloo

Tue 13 Jan 2026 – AEC Theatre, Adelaide // Tarntanya Wama

Thu 15 Jan 2026 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne // Naarm

Sat 17 Jan 2026 – ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney // Warrane

Mon 19 Jan 2026 – Riverstage, Brisbane // Meeanjin

Tickets on sale now via secretsounds.com.

From The Pyre – Tracklisting

This Is The Killer Speaking

The Scythe

Second Best

Joan Of Arcadia

Floodplain

Mother Tongue

Ghost Dance

The Pyre

Requiem For The Western Star

A Fire That Knows My Name

With From The Pyre, The Last Dinner Party look set to extend their reign as one of Britain’s most captivating new exports. If Prelude To Ecstasy was the grand introduction, From The Pyre is the full-blown inferno – and Australian fans will be front-row for the flames.

