KT Tunstall To Celebrate 20 Years Of Eye To The Telescope With 2026 Australian And New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

KT Tunstall will mark the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough debut Eye To The Telescope with an Australian and New Zealand tour in May 2026, performing the platinum-selling album in full for the first time.

The Scottish singer-songwriter last graced local stages earlier this year supporting Train in stripped-back duo mode. Those shows were enough to reignite her bond with fans across the country and left audiences wanting more. In 2026 she’ll return with her full band, revisiting the record that catapulted her from busker to global star.

Released in December 2004, Eye To The Telescope quickly became one of the defining records of the 2000s. The album spawned the worldwide hits Black Horse and the Cherry Tree and Suddenly I See, tracks that cemented Tunstall’s place in pop-rock history. Suddenly I See achieved cult status after featuring in the opening sequence of The Devil Wears Prada and won her an Ivor Novello Award, while songs like Other Side of the World and Universe & U found new life through appearances on Grey’s Anatomy.

The album went on to sell more than 4 million copies worldwide, reaching five times platinum in the UK alone.

For many fans, it remains a soundtrack to their lives – songs that carried them through heartbreak, triumphs, and everything in between.

Reflecting on the milestone, KT says, “When I made my very first record, Eye To The Telescope, it never crossed my mind where I might be when it turned 20. It was a fantastically scrappy album to make, with very little money and a handful of musician friends. Over the years I’ve been told the most amazing stories of what these songs mean to people all over the world, how they’ve kept them company through love and loss, through being lost and getting found. Needless to say, it’s been a beautiful thrill.”

Her live reputation has only grown stronger in the two decades since. Known for her inventive use of loop pedals, rich storytelling and charisma, KT’s concerts are a mix of infectious energy and intimate connection.

The 20th anniversary tour will be a rare chance to hear Eye To The Telescope in its entirety, performed by the artist who first gave those songs their life on the streets of Edinburgh before they became global anthems.

KT Tunstall Eye To The Telescope 20th Anniversary Tour – Australia & New Zealand 2026

Tues, May 19 – Astor Theatre, Perth

Fri, May 22 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Sat, May 23 – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Sun, May 24 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Wed, May 27 – The Gov, Adelaide

Fri, May 29 – Powerstation, Auckland

Sat, May 30 – Meow Nui, Wellington

Early Bird Presale: Tuesday, 30 September @ 10am local time

General On Sale: Thursday, 2 October @ 10am local time

