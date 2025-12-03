Death Lens Push Forward With New Single “Power” As Southern California Punks Enter A New Era - Noise11.com

Los Angeles band Death Lens have released their galvanising new single “Power”, a high-energy statement that closes out their year with a renewed sense of resolve. The track arrives as the group’s first new music since the 2024 album Cold World, a release that solidified the quartet’s standing in contemporary West Coast punk. As the self-described Brown boys from La Puente continue their ascent, “Power” showcases a sound sharpened by more than a decade of evolution.

“Power” lands following a busy run of North American dates with Militarie Gun, a pairing that underscores Death Lens’s rising profile across the United States. The single will appear in the upcoming edition of EA’s long-running Skate video game franchise, a fitting placement given the band’s deep roots in the Southern Californian skate community.

Frontman Bryan Torres describes the song as a response to uncertainty, noting that the world feels out of balance and that waiting for the right moment is no longer an option. Torres states that the track embodies strength and resilience, encouraging listeners to push harder when life becomes bleak. His message aligns with the band’s broader thematic direction, highlighting their connection to community, identity, and the challenges faced by marginalised voices.

The music video for “Power”, directed by Marco Hernandez, brings together a notable cast of pro skaters including Zach Allen, Ethan Loy, Tyler Pacheco, Marley Humphrey and O’Connor Nelson. The visual element reflects the band’s long-standing association with skate culture, a relationship that has shaped their rhythm-driven attack since the earliest days of their formation.

Cold World, released in 2024, expanded Death Lens’s sonic footprint with a mix of post-hardcore intensity, melodic sharpness and a lyrical focus on social and political unrest. The album followed earlier releases such as No Luck in 2022, a record that opened international touring doors and established the group as one of Southern California’s most promising modern punk outfits.

Working with New York-based producer Brett Romnes marked an important chapter in the band’s creative growth. Romnes pushed for clarity, precision and a unified vision, guiding the group as they navigated new textures, expanded vocal harmonies and broader instrumental experimentation. The sessions produced some of their most musically ambitious tracks, including “Vacant”, “Bruised”, “Memory Hotline” and “Lo Que Sera”, each capturing the band’s developing maturity.

Death Lens originally formed in 2012 as an instrumental project before Torres stepped forward as lead vocalist. The band grew up 20 miles east of Los Angeles in heavily policed neighbourhoods marked by gang violence, limited resources and systemic inequities. These experiences shaped their worldview, informing both their political engagement and their commitment to elevating the voices of immigrant and working-class communities.

While early material carried the hallmarks of party-driven garage punk, the band’s sound has deepened over time, blending surf-punk guitar lines, Britrock precision, hardcore aggression and shoegaze-influenced textures. Their live shows distilled these influences into a raw and cathartic experience that has earned them a strong grassroots following.

Today, Death Lens are more focused than ever on creating music that reflects their lived experience. The band members, Torres, guitarist Jhon Reyes, drummer Tony Rangel and guitarist Ernie Gutierrez, continue to champion social equity, immigrant rights, LGBTQ inclusion and increased representation for Hispanic artists on major stages. Their motto, “One world, one community”, anchors their identity and guides their creative output.

“Power” builds on this foundation, delivering a message for anyone navigating hardship. Torres reminds listeners that the world waits for no one, urging people to rise each time they are knocked down and to keep an eye on the wellbeing of those around them.

