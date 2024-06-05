 Deep Purple Release Second New Song for 2024 ‘Pictures of You’ - Noise11.com

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real

Deep Purple Release Second New Song for 2024 ‘Pictures of You’

by Paul Cashmere on June 5, 2024

in News

‘Pictures of You’ is the second new song from Deep Purple for 2024. The track is from the ‘=1’ album due 19 July 2024.

‘=1’ is the 23rd Deep Purple album. It was once again produced by Bob Ezrin (KISS, Alice Cooper). Ezrin has produced every Purple album sine 2013 (five albums).

The first track from the album ‘Portable Door’ was released in May. Deep Purple premiered the song live at their Singapore concert on May 1.

