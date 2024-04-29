 Deep Purple To Release ‘=1’ Album - Noise11.com
Deep Purple =1

Deep Purple To Release ‘=1’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on April 29, 2024

in News

Deep Purple have been quietly working on another album titled ‘=1’.

The cryptic title meaning will be revealed in coming weeks but right now they say “The enigmatic title ‘=1’ symbolises the idea that in a world growing ever more complex, everything eventually simplifies down to a single, unified essence. It all adds up to one.”

This video is from Berlin in April 2024.

In the recent Noise11 interview with Ian Paice, Ian made no mention of a new album.

However, in 2021, Roger Glover suggested to Noise11 that Whoosh may be their last album. With =1 and Turning to Crime, they’ve had two more.

=1 was once again produced by Bob Ezrin who also produced the previous four Deep Purple albums dating back to ‘Now What’ in 2013.

=1 will be released on 19 July 2024.

Tracklist:
1. Show Me
2. A Bit On The Side
3. Sharp Shooter
4. Portable Door
5. Old-Fangled Thing
6. If I Were You
7. Pictures Of You
8. I’m Saying Nothin’
9. Lazy Sod
10. Now You’re Talkin’
11. No Money To Burn
12. I’ll Catch You
13. Bleeding Obvious

=1 MORE TIME TOUR DATES:
Aug. 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Aug. 15 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Event Center
Aug. 17 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 18 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino – Grand Theater
Aug. 19 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Aug. 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 22 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug. 23 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Aug. 28 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 30 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 3 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sept. 4 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

