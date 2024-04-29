Deep Purple To Release ‘=1’ Album - Noise11.com

Deep Purple have been quietly working on another album titled ‘=1’.

The cryptic title meaning will be revealed in coming weeks but right now they say “The enigmatic title ‘=1’ symbolises the idea that in a world growing ever more complex, everything eventually simplifies down to a single, unified essence. It all adds up to one.”

This video is from Berlin in April 2024.

In the recent Noise11 interview with Ian Paice, Ian made no mention of a new album.

However, in 2021, Roger Glover suggested to Noise11 that Whoosh may be their last album. With =1 and Turning to Crime, they’ve had two more.

=1 was once again produced by Bob Ezrin who also produced the previous four Deep Purple albums dating back to ‘Now What’ in 2013.

=1 will be released on 19 July 2024.

Tracklist:

1. Show Me

2. A Bit On The Side

3. Sharp Shooter

4. Portable Door

5. Old-Fangled Thing

6. If I Were You

7. Pictures Of You

8. I’m Saying Nothin’

9. Lazy Sod

10. Now You’re Talkin’

11. No Money To Burn

12. I’ll Catch You

13. Bleeding Obvious

=1 MORE TIME TOUR DATES:

Aug. 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Aug. 15 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

Aug. 17 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino – Grand Theater

Aug. 19 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 22 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 23 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug. 28 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 30 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 3 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sept. 4 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

