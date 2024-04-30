New Deep Purple Channel Old ‘Pictures of Home’ Vibe For New Song ‘Portable Door’ - Noise11.com

Deep Purple are sounding like classic Deep Purple on the new song ‘Portable Door’. In fact, it feels a lot like ‘Pictures of Home’ from the ‘Machine Head’ album of 1972.

‘Portable Door’ is the first taste of the next Deep Purple album ‘=1’ due July 19, 2024.

Tracklist:

1. Show Me

2. A Bit On The Side

3. Sharp Shooter

4. Portable Door

5. Old-Fangled Thing

6. If I Were You

7. Pictures Of You

8. I’m Saying Nothin’

9. Lazy Sod

10. Now You’re Talkin’

11. No Money To Burn

12. I’ll Catch You

13. Bleeding Obvious

‘Pictures of Home’ was kept away from the setlist in its day. It was the only track from ‘Machine Head’ not played on the 1972 tour but it did get played once on 3 June 1973 in San Francisco. Richie Blackmore didn’t like the song and refused to perform it live after that. When he left the band and Steve Morse came in, into the setlist it went and has been a regular part of the setlist since 1973. Deep Purple last played it on 17 December at the Bangalore, India show.

