Demi Lovato Says She May Never Tour Again - Noise11.com

Demi Lovato isn’t sure she will ever go on a big music tour again.

During a recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter to promote her new Child Star documentary, Demi Lovato was asked if she plans to make more music.

Demi, who is non-binary and uses she/her and they/them pronouns, confirmed they are working on tracks in the recording studio but admitted going on tour is probably out of the question.

“It takes a toll on your body,” she said. “I’m not 15 anymore.”

Demi last went on tour in 2022 in support of her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Demi reflected on what it was like to grow up in the spotlight and admitted she feels “guilt” over times when she acted like an “egotistical child star” towards her mother and stepfather.

“Having the child be the breadwinner almost inherently changes the dynamic of a family, and then it becomes, like, how do you discipline that breadwinner?” Demi continued. “I mean, they’d try to ground me, but I was an egotistical child star, and I thought I was on top of the world. I’d be like, ‘But I pay the bills,’ and what do you say to that?”

In addition, Demi discussed how she has moved through the “daddy issues” that informed her desire to make it in Hollywood as a teenager.

Demi’s biological father Patrick Lovato, with whom she had a strained relationship, died in 2013.

“I think part of me always thought that if I made it in the industry that I would get the love from my birth dad that I didn’t have. And he was troubled, and I think I always chased success because I knew it would put me in his line of sight again and it would make him proud of me,” she said tearfully. “But now that I’ve dealt with those daddy issues, I don’t need the industry as much as I once did, and I’m proud of myself for getting here.”

Child Star, which Demi co-directed with Nicola Marsh, will be released via Hulu on 17 September.

