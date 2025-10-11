Dion Revisits His 1968 Classic With ‘Abraham, Martin and John' Ahead of New Album ‘The Rock ‘n' Roll Philosopher' - Noise11.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci, one of the original architects of modern pop and rock, has revisited one of his most poignant recordings. A brand-new video for ‘Abraham, Martin and John’ has been released, accompanying an intimate new version of the 1968 classic that will appear on his forthcoming album ‘The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher’, out 24 October through KTBA Records.

The song, written by Dick Holler and first recorded by Dion in the aftermath of the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr and Robert F. Kennedy, became a hymn of healing for a grieving generation. “Over the last fifty-seven years I’ve recorded dozens of versions of that song with everybody from Phil Spector and Cher to Aaron Neville and Bob Dylan,” Dion reflected. “This one is now my favourite.”

He describes the track as “a song of hope” and emphasises that “it was never a political song, it’s a song about love and humanity.” Looking back on the turmoil of 1968, Dion added, “They could kill the dreamer, but they couldn’t kill the dream. ‘Abraham, Martin and John’ took hold of me. I made an arrangement about love that begins in the minds of great heroes, but it can spread to the whole world.”

The new recording retains the spiritual thread that connected the original to the hymn ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken?’, popularised by The Carter Family. “It came up kind of naturally,” Dion said, “to break up the three verses, providing a place for people to think and get engaged.”

The accompanying video, directed by David Niles, is a simple performance piece that Dion calls “the best video I ever made.” He credits Niles as “a masterful genius” who “really brought the best out of me.”

The song will appear on Dion’s new album ‘The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher’, a companion to his memoir of the same name co-authored with Adam Jablin. The album blends newly written material, reimagined versions of Dion’s classics, and songs recorded over the last decade. “I pulled together some of the songs I discussed in the book and changed a few,” Dion said. The book, which explores themes of creativity, addiction, faith, and friendship, was described by Dion as “a wide-ranging memoir about the things that taught me important lessons in life.”

Like his recent output, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher continues Dion’s late-career renaissance with KTBA Records, the label founded by Joe Bonamassa and Roy Weisman. KTBA previously released Blues With Friends (2020), Stomping Ground (2021), and Girl Friends (2023), all of which paired Dion with an all-star list of collaborators from across the blues and rock worlds.

This new record follows the same spirit. Among its highlights are guest appearances from Sonny Landreth, Mark Knopfler, Joe Bonamassa, and Eric Clapton, who also contributed a 600-word foreword to the album. Clapton calls Dion “one of a kind, unparalleled in his achievement and stature… a genius singer, writer, musician and healer.” He adds, “He’s the perfect example of how you can do what you love and still be available to the lives of others.” Clapton also appears on the track ‘If You Wanna Rock and Roll’.

Fans will find familiar material on The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher, including refreshed takes on ‘Ruby Baby’, ‘Runaround Sue’ and ‘The Wanderer’ – songs that defined Dion’s early 1960s success when he led Dion and The Belmonts and helped shape the sound of American rock before The Beatles.

The album also features ‘New York Minute’ (a co-write with Mike Aquilina), ‘New York Is My Home’ (produced by Jimmy Vivino), and ‘In a Heartbeat of Time’, both co-written with the late Scott Kempner of The Dictators and Del-Lords, who also formed the hard-rocking 1990s band The Little Kings with Dion. A live version of ‘King of the New York Streets’, originally recorded with The Little Kings in 1996, has been remastered for this release.

Another standout moment is ‘Serenade/Come To The Cross’, which combines Tom Waits’ ‘San Diego Serenade’ with Dion’s own gospel-inflected composition. The result is a personal reflection of the singer’s deep spiritual journey, which has run parallel to his 60-year musical evolution.

“I think of the tracks that make up The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher as an ideal set list,” Dion told music historian Gene Sculatti. “These are the songs I’d most like to play, all together in the perfect concert.”

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher – Tracklist

I’m Your Gangster of Love*

New York Minute*

Ruby Baby

Take It Back

New York Is My Home*

Cryin’ Shame (featuring Sonny Landreth)

Dancing Girl (featuring Mark Knopfler)

In a Heartbeat of Time*

Serenade/Come To The Cross*

If You Wanna Rock and Roll (featuring Eric Clapton)

Ride With You

Abraham, Martin and John*

King of the New York Streets*

Runaround Sue

The Wanderer

Mother and Son*

*New recording

