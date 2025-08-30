Dion to Release New Album The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher on October 24 - Noise11.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci, one of the most enduring figures of American popular music, has announced his new 16-track album The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher will be released on October 24 through KTBA Records. The album arrives as a companion piece to his forthcoming book of the same title, co-authored with Adam Jablin, and will be available digitally and on CD.

Watch the Noise11 Dion interview:

Preceded by the single I’m Your Gangster of Love—written with Mike Aquilina and released today across all platforms—the record continues Dion’s tradition of blending classic rock and roll roots with blues, folk, and contemporary influences. A music video for the single, styled after 1930s and 40s gangster films, also debuts today.

Born in the Bronx in 1939, Dion first rose to fame in the late 1950s with Dion and The Belmonts, scoring hits such as A Teenager in Love before embarking on a solo career that would cement his place in music history. His solo singles Runaround Sue, The Wanderer, and Ruby Baby became defining rock and roll anthems. In 1968, his moving ballad Abraham, Martin and John captured the sorrow of a nation in mourning following the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy.

Dion’s musical path has been marked by constant reinvention—from doo-wop and rock and roll beginnings to folk, blues, gospel, and contemporary rock. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, he has worked with a diverse range of artists and has never shied away from experimentation while maintaining his signature Bronx swagger.

Like the memoir, the album is an exploration of Dion’s life journey, touching on themes of music, addiction, recovery, faith, and creativity. In the liner notes, Dion describes the project as a reflection: “I pulled together some of the songs I discussed in the book and some of them I changed.”

As with his recent string of critically acclaimed collaborative albums—Blues With Friends (2020), Stomping Ground (2021), and Girl Friends (2023)—The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher sees Dion teaming up with some of music’s greatest players.

Among the guest artists are:

– Eric Clapton, who lends his guitar to If You Wanna Rock and Roll and provides a heartfelt 600-word foreword for the album, praising Dion as “one of a kind, unparalleled in his achievement and stature.” Clapton also contributed the prologue to Dion’s new book.

– Joe Bonamassa, co-founder of KTBA Records, appears on Take It Back.

– Mark Knopfler, known for his work with Dire Straits, features on Dancing Girl.

– Sonny Landreth, slide guitar virtuoso, contributes to Cryin’ Shame.

The late Scott Kempner, co-founder of The Dictators and The Del-Lords, also plays a role through co-writing In A Heartbeat of Time and providing material from their 1990s band Little Kings. A newly enhanced live version of King of the New York Streets from an April 1996 Mercury Lounge gig with Little Kings is included on the album.

Several of Dion’s career touchstones receive new treatments. Runaround Sue, The Wanderer, and Ruby Baby—songs that have soundtracked generations—are reintroduced alongside a new, intimate recording of Abraham, Martin and John. “I decided to record an intimate version of the song,” Dion explains. “Over the last fifty-seven years I’ve recorded dozens of versions of that song with everybody from Phil Spector and Cher to Aaron Neville and Bob Dylan. This one is now my favourite.”

Other highlights include New York Minute, a co-write with Aquilina, and New York Is My Home, produced by Jimmy Vivino. Dion also melds Tom Waits’ San Diego Serenade with his own song of faith to create Serenade/Come to the Cross.

Music historian and journalist Gene Sculatti contributes the comprehensive liner notes, based on a recent conversation with Dion. According to Dion, the tracklist represents “an ideal set list, the songs that I’d most like to play, all together in the perfect concert.”

Tracklist – The Rock ’n’ Roll Philosopher

I’m Your Gangster of Love*

New York Minute*

Ruby Baby

Take It Back (featuring Joe Bonamassa)

New York Is My Home*

Cryin’ Shame (featuring Sonny Landreth)

Dancing Girl (featuring Mark Knopfler)

In a Heartbeat of Time*

Serenade/Come To The Cross*

If You Wanna Rock and Roll (featuring Eric Clapton)

Ride With You

Abraham, Martin and John*

King of the New York Streets*

Runaround Sue

The Wanderer

Mother and Son*

*New or reimagined versions

