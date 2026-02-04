Disney's The Lion King Returns To Sydney With Full Cast Revealed - Noise11.com

The world’s most successful stage musical roars back into Australia as Disney confirms the complete cast for the Sydney season of The Lion King at the Capitol Theatre.

by Paul Cashmere

Disney has unveiled the full company who will bring The Lion King back to Sydney, confirming a major theatrical event for 2026 as the globally celebrated musical returns to the Capitol Theatre from Saturday 18 April. The announcement completes the picture for one of the most anticipated musical theatre seasons in Australia, reinforcing the show’s enduring appeal nearly three decades after its Broadway debut.

Australian stage and screen actor Daniel Frederiksen will take on the role of Scar, a central antagonist whose presence looms large over the Pride Lands. Frederiksen brings extensive experience across film, television and theatre, with a career spanning work for leading companies across Australia. His casting adds further local strength to a production that has long balanced international scale with Australian talent.

Joining Frederiksen is a large and diverse ensemble that reflects the production’s cultural breadth and physical demands. The ensemble includes Shugri Abdi, Mario Acosta-Cevallos, Claire Abaijah-Griffin, Tara Bajan, Evangeline Batucan, Sophie Dadge, Ed Deganos, Leorate Dibatana, Junior Dilape, Matt Domingo, Joe Gaudion, Mukelisiwe Goba, Chaska Halliday, Jayme-Lee Hanekom, Annie-Lenore Hanman, Hamish Johnston, Khaya Mniki, Iteboge Modipane, Kearabetswe Mogotsi, Steven Mokone, Lwazi Mzimase, Buhle Nkomo, Rania Potaka-Osborne, Jack Rowan, Jacob Rozario, Laila Salloum, Asmara Soekotjo, Chemon Theys, Clifford Tlomatsana, Dean Vince, Tarisai Vushe, Brendan Xavier, Asemahle Xenti and Angel Zum.

This ensemble joins a principal cast already announced, featuring performers deeply connected to the production’s history. Buyi Zama returns as Rafiki for the third time in Australia, having previously led the show in 2003 and 2013 and appeared in international productions. Her association with the role has become part of the musical’s Australian legacy.

Nick Afoa also returns to the production in a new capacity, stepping into the role of Mufasa after making his theatre debut as Simba twelve years ago. His journey mirrors the generational storytelling at the heart of The Lion King. Completing the principal cast are Benn Welford as Zazu, Aphiwe Nyezi as Simba, Emily Nkomo as Nala, Jamie McGregor as Timon, Rutene Spooner as Pumbaa, Ezra Williams as Shenzi, Winston Hillyer as Banzai and Mat Verevis as Ed.

When The Lion King opens in Sydney, it will add to an extraordinary global footprint. More than 124 million people worldwide have already experienced the production, placing it among the most attended stage works in history. The Sydney season also marks the ninth Disney Theatrical Group production to play the city over the past thirty years, following major Australian engagements of Beauty And The Beast, Aladdin, Mary Poppins and Frozen.

Approaching 30 years since its Broadway premiere on 13 November 1997, The Lion King remains a landmark achievement in modern musical theatre. The production has been seen in over 100 cities across 24 countries, performed in nine languages and continues to run simultaneously in multiple global capitals. Its worldwide box office gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or entertainment title in history.

The stage production, conceived and directed by Julie Taymor, reshaped expectations of what musical theatre could achieve visually and culturally. Taymor’s work on masks, puppetry and costume design drew heavily from African art forms, creating a theatrical language that remains instantly recognisable. Her direction earned her a Tony Award, making history as the first woman to win Best Direction of a Musical.

Musically, The Lion King fuses Western popular song with African rhythms and choral traditions. The score combines Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from the original animated film with new compositions, alongside additional material by Lebo M, Hans Zimmer, Mark Mancina and others. Songs such as “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” sit alongside powerful choral pieces that have become defining elements of the stage experience.

The Australian premiere season is supported by the NSW Government through Destination NSW, highlighting the production’s significance not only as a cultural event but as a major driver of tourism and live entertainment in the state.

Performance Dates And Ticketing Information

Sydney

Saturday 18 April 2026, Sydney, Capitol Theatre

Tickets for Disney’s The Lion King Sydney 2026 season are now on sale.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)