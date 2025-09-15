John Farnham's Whispering Jack Story to Become a Musical at Sydney Theatre Company - Noise11.com

Forty years after John Farnham’s Whispering Jack changed Australian music forever, his story will be told on stage with the world premiere of Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical, opening at Sydney Theatre Company in November 2026.

The production will chart one of the most remarkable comebacks in Australian music history. By the mid-1980s, Farnham had gone from teen idol fame with “Sadie (The Cleaning Lady)” in the 1960s to years of struggle in the 1970s and early ’80s. Then came 1986. Backed by manager Glenn Wheatley-who famously mortgaged his own home to fund the project-Farnham recorded Whispering Jack. The album not only revived his career, it became the highest-selling Australian album of all time, powered by the anthem “You’re the Voice.”

The new musical, written by Jack Yabsley and directed by Sydney Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Mitchell Butel, focuses on those turbulent years leading up to Farnham’s rebirth as “The Voice.” It will spotlight Farnham’s relationship with his wife Jill, his unbreakable bond with Wheatley, and the determination that carried him from the brink of bankruptcy to national treasure.

Farnham himself said musicals are close to his heart-they’re where he first met Jill-and admitted this stage retelling of his journey will be an adventure for fans. “From Sadie to You’re the Voice, I am forever grateful for both these songs and the people who connect with my music,” he said.

Producer Gaynor Wheatley, who worked alongside her late husband Glenn throughout Farnham’s career, called the project deeply personal: “Whispering Jack isn’t just an album, it’s part of the fabric of this country. Glenn believed in John when others didn’t, and together with Jill, we risked everything to make it happen.”

For those who grew up with Farnham’s music, the production promises a soundtrack that shaped generations. From his early pop success in the 1960s, his stint replacing Glenn Shorrock in Little River Band in the early ’80s, through to the career-defining heights of Whispering Jack, the musical celebrates a career spanning more than five decades.

Sydney Theatre Company has a history of staging Australian stories for the world, with hits like Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical and Tap Dogs. Butel, who first saw Farnham perform in Pippin as a child, says directing this show is “a total thrill and honour,” adding that Farnham’s comeback remains a story of “second chances and ultimately of love.”

For fans who grew up with John Farnham’s music-whether it was Sadie, Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head, Playing to Win with LRB, or the timeless power of You’re the Voice-this musical promises to be more than theatre. It’s a celebration of a voice and a story that belongs to Australia.

Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical opens at Sydney Theatre Company in November 2026. Subscription packages for the company’s 2026 season go on sale from September this year, with general public tickets to follow.

