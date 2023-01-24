Dog Trumpet Add A Few Extra Guests For the 2023 Shadowland Tour - Noise11.com

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa had expanded their upcoming Dog Trumpet Tour with a few special guests opening on certain shows.
In Victoria Dave Graney and Clare Moore have been added to the Northcote show and Stephen Cummings will open for Dog Trumpet at Archies Creek.
The 2023 Dog Trumpet tour will give Pete and Reg the first opportunity to not only showcase the new Dog Trumpet album ‘Shadowland’ but also the previous one ‘Great South Road’ that was released at the start of the pandemic.
3 February, Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel Eumundi
4 February, Brisbane, Doo Wop Basement
5 February, Gold Coast, No’s Desert Clubhouse
10 February, Newcastle, Stag and Hunter Mayfield
12 February, Danger Island, Bowling Club
18 February, Marrickville, Django Bar
24 February, St Kilda, George Lane
25 February, Northcote, Northcote Social Club (with Dave Graney and Clare Moore)
26 February, Archies Creek, Caravan Club (with Stephen Cummings)
10 March, Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel
11 March, Ulverstone, Gnomon Room
13 March, Taste of Huon Festival
24 March, Canberra, Polish White Eagle
28 April, Wollongong, The Music Lounge
