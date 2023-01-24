 Dog Trumpet Add A Few Extra Guests For the 2023 Shadowland Tour - Noise11.com
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet Add A Few Extra Guests For the 2023 Shadowland Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2023

in News

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa had expanded their upcoming Dog Trumpet Tour with a few special guests opening on certain shows.

In Victoria Dave Graney and Clare Moore have been added to the Northcote show and Stephen Cummings will open for Dog Trumpet at Archies Creek.

The 2023 Dog Trumpet tour will give Pete and Reg the first opportunity to not only showcase the new Dog Trumpet album ‘Shadowland’ but also the previous one ‘Great South Road’ that was released at the start of the pandemic.

2023 Dog Trumpet Dates are:

3 February, Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel Eumundi
4 February, Brisbane, Doo Wop Basement
5 February, Gold Coast, No’s Desert Clubhouse
10 February, Newcastle, Stag and Hunter Mayfield
12 February, Danger Island, Bowling Club
18 February, Marrickville, Django Bar
24 February, St Kilda, George Lane
25 February, Northcote, Northcote Social Club (with Dave Graney and Clare Moore)
26 February, Archies Creek, Caravan Club (with Stephen Cummings)
10 March, Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel
11 March, Ulverstone, Gnomon Room
13 March, Taste of Huon Festival
24 March, Canberra, Polish White Eagle
28 April, Wollongong, The Music Lounge

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Paul Kelly and Vika & Linda Perform ‘Say I Love You’ For Renée Geyer

Vika & Linda stayed back on Red Hot Summer in Mannum, South Australia on the weekend to perform a special tribute to Renée Geyer.

3 hours ago
Rickie Lee Jones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rickie Lee Jones Reunites With Russ Titelman For ‘Pieces of Treasure’

Rickie Lee Jones has reunited with producer Russ Titelman for her new album ‘Pieces of Treasure’.

4 hours ago
Elton John in Melbourne 14 Jan 23 photo by Jonathan White
Elton John Performs His Final Ever Australian Show In Brisbane

Elton John's Farewell Hello Brick Road tour has signed off for Australia with his final performance in Brisbane on Saturday. (21 January 2023).

2 days ago
Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica premiere ‘Screaming Suicide’

'Screaming Suicide' is the new Metallica song from the forthcoming '72 Seasons' album.

3 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Launches Year Long ‘Greatest Live’ Series

Queen will premiere a Queen Live video every week for 2023 as part of the new ‘Queen The Greatest’ series on YouTube.

3 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Stills, Nash and Young Pay Their Respects To David Crosby

Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Stephen Stills have both shared their thoughts following the passing of their Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate David Crosby.

3 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
BREAKING NEWS: David Crosby Dies At Age 81

Rock legend David Crosby has died at the age of 81. Crosby was a founder of The Byrds and later teamed with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash for Crosby, Stills & Nash and later Neil Young for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

4 days ago