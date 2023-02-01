 Dog Trumpet To Kick Shadowland Tour Friday - Noise11.com
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet To Kick Shadowland Tour Friday

by Paul Cashmere on February 1, 2023

in News

Dog Trumpet’s long overdue Shadowland tour will begin on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland on Friday night followed by an already sold-out show in Brisbane on Saturday.

Dog Trumpet of course is former Mental As Anything co-founders Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa with Bernie Hayes and The Cruel Sea’s Jim Elliott.

The tour will be the first for Dog Trumpet since before the pandemic begin. This gives Pete and Reg their first opportunity to not only showcase the revered 2022 album ‘Shadowland’ but also the still to be performed live 2020 release ‘Great South Road’.

2023 Dog Trumpet Dates are:

3 February, Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel Eumundi
4 February, Brisbane, Doo Wop Basement SOLD OUT
5 February, Gold Coast, No’s Desert Clubhouse
10 February, Newcastle, Stag and Hunter Mayfield
12 February, Danger Island, Bowling Club
18 February, Marrickville, Django Bar
24 February, St Kilda, George Lane
25 February, Northcote, Northcote Social Club (with Dave Graney and Clare Moore)
26 February, Archies Creek, Caravan Club (with Stephen Cummings)
10 March, Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel
11 March, Ulverstone, Gnomon Room
13 March, Taste of Huon Festival
24 March, Canberra, Polish White Eagle
28 April, Wollongong, The Music Lounge

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Their First Australian Show In Brisbane

Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off the first of their Australian shows on the current 2022-2023 Global Tour with a completely different setlist to the first New Zealand show and a whole lot of focus on the two new albums.

2 days ago
Dave Navarro Trust No One
Dave Navarro Still Not Ready To Return To Jane’s Addiction

Dave Navarro is not ready to rejoin Jane’s Addiction on tour.

3 days ago
Maxi Jazz of Faithless
Maxi Jazz Laid To Rest In South London

Maxi Jazz has been laid to rest. Maxi Jazz, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, died on December 24, 2022 at the age of 65 and his bandmates have revealed that his funeral has now taken place.

3 days ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead In Discussions About Their Future

Radiohead have "pondered" the band's next steps". Radiohead haven't toured since 2018 and while they are all busy with their own solo ventures at this time, they have been discussing their future.

3 days ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Archie Roach Awarded Companion of the Order of Australia

The late Archie Roach has received a posthumous Companion of the Order of Australia award in the 2023 Australia Day honors.

6 days ago
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pet Shop Boys Have New Music On The Way

Pet Shop Boys are to release their first new music for two years.

6 days ago
Marilyn Manson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Marilyn Manson Reaches Settlement In One of His Sex Abuse Cases

Marilyn Manson has reached an out-of-court settlement with Esmé Bianco over her sexual abuse lawsuit.

7 days ago