Dog Trumpet To Kick Shadowland Tour Friday - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet’s long overdue Shadowland tour will begin on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland on Friday night followed by an already sold-out show in Brisbane on Saturday.

Dog Trumpet of course is former Mental As Anything co-founders Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa with Bernie Hayes and The Cruel Sea’s Jim Elliott.

The tour will be the first for Dog Trumpet since before the pandemic begin. This gives Pete and Reg their first opportunity to not only showcase the revered 2022 album ‘Shadowland’ but also the still to be performed live 2020 release ‘Great South Road’.

2023 Dog Trumpet Dates are:

3 February, Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel Eumundi

4 February, Brisbane, Doo Wop Basement SOLD OUT

5 February, Gold Coast, No’s Desert Clubhouse

10 February, Newcastle, Stag and Hunter Mayfield

12 February, Danger Island, Bowling Club

18 February, Marrickville, Django Bar

24 February, St Kilda, George Lane

25 February, Northcote, Northcote Social Club (with Dave Graney and Clare Moore)

26 February, Archies Creek, Caravan Club (with Stephen Cummings)

10 March, Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel

11 March, Ulverstone, Gnomon Room

13 March, Taste of Huon Festival

24 March, Canberra, Polish White Eagle

28 April, Wollongong, The Music Lounge

Get tickets here

