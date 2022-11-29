Dog Trumpet To Take Shadowland Out For An East Coast Tour - Noise11.com

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa will take Dog Trumpet on the road in 2023 for a major trek along the east coast and into Tasmania.
With the new ‘Shadowland’ album just released and the previous ‘Great South Road’ out just as the pandemic hit, Dog Trumpet will have an all-new fresh show for the fans.
‘Shadowland’ was launched with the three songs ‘Fucking Idiots’, ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’ and ‘Nina Simone’.
2023 Dog Trumpet Dates are:
3 February, Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel Eumundi
4 February, Brisbane, Doo Wop Basement
5 February, Gold Coast, No’s Desert Clubhouse
10 February, Newcastle, Stag and Hunter Mayfield
12 February, Danger Island, Bowling Club
18 February, Marrickville, Django Bar
24 February, St Kilda, George Lane
25 February, Northcote, Northcote Social Club
26 February, Archies Creek, Caravan Club
10 March, Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel
11 March, Ulverstone, Gnomon Room
13 March, Taste of Huon Festival
