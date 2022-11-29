Dog Trumpet To Take Shadowland Out For An East Coast Tour - Noise11.com

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa will take Dog Trumpet on the road in 2023 for a major trek along the east coast and into Tasmania.

With the new ‘Shadowland’ album just released and the previous ‘Great South Road’ out just as the pandemic hit, Dog Trumpet will have an all-new fresh show for the fans.

‘Shadowland’ was launched with the three songs ‘Fucking Idiots’, ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’ and ‘Nina Simone’.

2023 Dog Trumpet Dates are:

3 February, Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel Eumundi

4 February, Brisbane, Doo Wop Basement

5 February, Gold Coast, No’s Desert Clubhouse

10 February, Newcastle, Stag and Hunter Mayfield

12 February, Danger Island, Bowling Club

18 February, Marrickville, Django Bar

24 February, St Kilda, George Lane

25 February, Northcote, Northcote Social Club

26 February, Archies Creek, Caravan Club

10 March, Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel

11 March, Ulverstone, Gnomon Room

13 March, Taste of Huon Festival

