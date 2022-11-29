 Dog Trumpet To Take Shadowland Out For An East Coast Tour - Noise11.com
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet To Take Shadowland Out For An East Coast Tour

by Paul Cashmere on November 29, 2022

in News

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa will take Dog Trumpet on the road in 2023 for a major trek along the east coast and into Tasmania.

With the new ‘Shadowland’ album just released and the previous ‘Great South Road’ out just as the pandemic hit, Dog Trumpet will have an all-new fresh show for the fans.

‘Shadowland’ was launched with the three songs ‘Fucking Idiots’, ‘The Ballad of Clayton Looby’ and ‘Nina Simone’.

2023 Dog Trumpet Dates are:

3 February, Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel Eumundi
4 February, Brisbane, Doo Wop Basement
5 February, Gold Coast, No’s Desert Clubhouse
10 February, Newcastle, Stag and Hunter Mayfield
12 February, Danger Island, Bowling Club
18 February, Marrickville, Django Bar
24 February, St Kilda, George Lane
25 February, Northcote, Northcote Social Club
26 February, Archies Creek, Caravan Club
10 March, Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel
11 March, Ulverstone, Gnomon Room
13 March, Taste of Huon Festival

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes To Cease Touring To Undergo Back Surgery

Jimmy Barnes has stopped all summer touring so that be can undergo back surgery and allow time to recover.

6 hours ago
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs Play Their First Show Since 2017 In Australia

The Hope Estate Winery at Pokolbin in New South Wales hosted the first show for The Corrs since 2017 on Saturday (26 November).

1 day ago
The Black Crowes
Footage Of Moron Jumping On Stage At Black Crowes Melbourne Show

Footage has emerged of the fuckwit who jumped on stage at The Black Crowes show in Melbourne on 20 November.

1 day ago
Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Guns N Roses Pop An AC/DC Song Into Sydney Set

After Perth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Guns N’ Roses Australian tour set up in Sydney on Sunday night (27 November 2022) with AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ added to the setlist.

1 day ago
Michael Stipe and Peter Buck REM at Rod Laver Arena 3 April 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Peter Buck Doesn’t Want A R.E.M. Reunion

Peter Buck would never return to R.E.M..

1 day ago
Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Trent Reznor On Scoring Films

Trent Reznor says it is “liberating” not being “the boss” working on film scores.

2 days ago
Crowded House at the Forum photo by Ros O'Gorman
Crowded House Bring Out Noel Crombie and Mark Seymour For Melbourne Show

Crowded House celebrated their homecoming Melbourne show with two special guests, Noel Crombie of Split Enz and Mark Seymour of Hunters & Collectors.

4 days ago