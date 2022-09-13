Drake Leads BET Awards Nominations - Noise11.com

Drake leads the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 nominations with 14.

Drake will go up against Kanye West, who has 10 nods, in several categories, including the coveted Hip Hop Artist Of The Year.

Drake and Kanye will face stiff competition in the category from Cardi B, Doja Cat, Future, Kendrick Lamar, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Kanye’s collaboration with Cardi and Lil Durk, ‘Hot Shit’, has a nod for Best Hip Hop Video, but Drake has two chances for success in the category.

The video for his song ‘Way 2 Sexy’, featuring Future and Young Thug, has a nod, as does Future’s ‘Wait For U’, which features Drake and Tems.

Elsewhere, Drake and Kanye will do battle in the Best Live Performer and Hustler Of The Year categories, as well as for Hip Hop Album Of The Year.

Drake has a nod for ‘Certified Lover Boy’, while Kanye is up for ‘Donda’, and they will go up against Latto’s ‘777′, Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’, Pusha T record ‘It’s Almost Dry’, Nas album ‘King’s Disease II’, and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers’.

Aside from Kanye and Drake dominating the nods, the Best Duo or Group category will see 42 Dugg and Est Gee, Big Sean and Hit-Boy, Birdman and Youngboy Never Broke Again, Blxst and Bino Rideaux, DaBaby and Youngboy Never Broke Again, Erthgang, and Styles P and Havoc battle it out.

What’s more, ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Hitmaka, Kanye, Metro Boomin, and Pharrell Williams are up against one another for Producer of The Year.

Fat Joe will host this year’s ceremony on September 30th at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and the event will be televised on October 4th.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 nominations:

Best Hip Hop Video

A$AP Rocky – ‘D.M.B’

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

City Girls – ‘Good Love (feat. Usher)’

Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk – ‘Hot Shit’

Bia and J. Cole – ‘London’

Future – ‘Wait For U (feat. Drake and Tems)’

Drake – ‘Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future and Young Thug)’

Best Collaboration

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

City Girls – ‘Good Love (feat. Usher)’

Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk – ‘Hot Shit’

Drake – ’21 (feat. 21 Savage)’

Benny The Buthcher and J. Cole – ‘Johnny P’s Caddy’

Future – ‘Wait For U (feat. Drake and Tems)’

Drake – ‘Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future and Young Thug)’

Best Duo Or Group

42 Dugg and Est Gee

Big Sean and Hit-Boy

Birdman and Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst and Bino Rideaux

DaBaby and Youngboy Never Broke Again

Erthgang

Styles P and Havoc

Best Live Performer

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Lyricist Of The Year

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

Song Of The Year

Latto – ‘Big Energy’

Hitkidd and Glorilla – ‘F.N.F (Let’s Go)’

Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk – ‘Hot Shit’

Kodak Black – ‘Super Gremlin’

Future – ‘Wait For U (feat. Drake and Tems)’

Drake – ‘Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future and Young Thug)’

Hip Hop Album Of The Year

Latto – ‘777’

Drake – ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Kanye West – ‘Donda’

Future – ‘I Never Liked You’

Pusha T – ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Nas – ‘King’s Disease II’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers’

Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Producer Of The Year

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Baby Keem

BLXST

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

Glorilla

Nardo Wick

Sauch Santana

DJ Of The Year

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premiere

Kaytranada

Musturd

Nyla Simone

LA Leakers: DJ Sourmilk and Justin Incredible

Best Hip Hop Platform Big Boy’s Neighbourhood

Breakfast Club

Caresha Please

Complex

Drink Champs

Hiphop DX

Milion Dollaz Worth Of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz

Hustler Of The Year

50 Cent

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan The Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Drake – ‘Churchill Downs’ (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)

J. Cole – ‘Poke It Out Wale (feat. J. Cole)’

J. Cole – ‘London’ (Bia and J. Cole)

Lil Baby – ‘Girls Want Girls’ (Drake feat. Lil Baby)

Kanye West – ‘City Of Gods’ (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Alicia Keys)

Drake – ‘Wait For U’ (Future feat. Drake and Tems)

Jadakiss – ‘Black Illumanti’ (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)

Impact Track

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Fivio Foreign, Kany West and Alicia Keys – ‘City Of Gods’

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Nas – ‘Nobody (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill)

