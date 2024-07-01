Will Smith Performs New Song 'You Can Make It' At BET Awards - Noise11.com

Two years after the biggest controversy of his career so far, Will Smith returned to his musical roots at the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Smith, who started out as a rapper as The Fresh Prince in DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, before finding success in TV and film, took the stage at the annual award show that honours Black entertainers with a much-anticipated performance.

Smith’s last album ‘Lost and Found’ was released on 2005. In 2024 he will release a new album ‘Dance In Your Darkest Moments’.

Will Smith delivered an uplifting performance of his new song, You Can Make It, at the star-studded ceremony, which also featured performances by top hip-hop acts including Lauryn Hill, Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Latto and Ice Spice. Normani cancelled at the last minute due to being injured during rehearsals.

It was the first live performance of Smith’s newest song, a gospel-influenced track that hints at the actor’s struggle in the public eye after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

“Believe me, they tried to bleed Will Smith / In the rearview, I see adversity was the gift,” Smith rapped.

Accompanied by a rousing choir, Smith performed against a backdrop surrounded by a circle of flames, while gospel icon Kirk Franklin made a cameo appearance.

Musical pundits are speculating that Smith’s performance at the BET Awards teases a revival of his music career.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

