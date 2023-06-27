Beyoncé and SZA Win Big at The BET Awards - Noise11.com

Beyoncé and SZA were the big winners at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night.

Beyoncé and SZA both won three awards, with them tying for Album of the Year for Renaissance and SOS.

Beyoncé completed her haul with the Viewer’s Choice Award and BET Her accolade for her single Break My Soul, while SZA, real name Solána Imani Rowe, also received the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist prize and Video of the Year trophy for Kill Bill.

Neither of the singers was able to attend the ceremony, which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, as they are both on tour in Europe.

Other big winners on the night included Drake, who won two prizes; Best Group for his team-up with 21 Savage and Best Collaboration for Future’s Wait For U, which also features Tems.

Outside of the music categories, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was named Best Movie and its star Angela Bassett was crowned Best Actress. Snowfall actor Damson Idris won Best Actor, while Black-ish’s Marsai Martin received the YoungStars Award.

Busta Rhymes was presented with the annual lifetime achievement award and honoured with video tributes from the likes of Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Album of the Year: (TIE) Renaissance, Beyoncé and SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: (TIE) Chris Brown and Usher

Best Group: Drake & 21 Savage

Best Collaboration: Wait For U, Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Latto

Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Viewer’s Choice Award: Break My Soul, Beyoncé

BET Her: Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Video of the Year: Kill Bill, SZA

Video Director of the Year: Teyana ‘Spike Tey’ Taylor

Best New Artist: Coco Jones

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Bless Me, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best New International Act: Libianca (Cameroon)

Best Movie: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Actor: Damson Idris

Best Actress: Angela Bassett

YoungStars Award: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award: Angel Reese

Sportsman of the Year Award: Jalen Hurts

Lifetime Achievement: Busta Rhymes.

