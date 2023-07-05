 Drake Teases New Album - Noise11.com
Drake teased fans on the opening night of his joint tour with 21 Savage that he has a new record “coming soon”.

Drake was performing at Chicago’s United Center for the ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour with his ‘Her Loss’ collaborator on Wednesday night (05.07.23) when he dropped some big news.

He told the crowd: “I have an album coming out soon for y’all.”

However, it’s not the first time the ‘One Dance’ hitmaker – who released ‘Her Loss’ with Savage in November, and solo collection ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June last year – has teased a new LP.

When the pair performed at the Apollo Theater in New York City for a SiriusXM special in January, Drake spilled: “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least.

“I hope I can strike up more emotions for you. Maybe this year – I might get bored and make another one. Who knows?”

The tour comes after Drake admitted he wants to “gracefully exit” music to make way for the next generation of rappers.

The ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker insists he’s not thinking about retirement anytime soon, but when the time comes to step back, he wants to mentor up-and-coming artists.

Speaking to fellow rapper Lil Yachty for the first ‘Moody Conversations’ episode on YouTube, Drake said: “Well, I think on a broader scale, I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day — but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.”

Drake continued: “I feel like a lot of people that I’ve watched as the years have gone on, it’s a really addictive competitive space. Oftentimes you’re addicted to the competition itself.”

Reassuring fans that he has no plans to hang up his microphone in the near future, Drake added: “I’m not ready now, but to gracefully continue making projects that are extremely interesting and hopefully cherished by people, and then to find the right time to say, ‘I can’t wait to see what the next generation does.’

“I’ll still be around to work with people or do a show here or there, but I’m not going to force myself to compete.

I would love to just see what the next generation does, whenever that time is. So, I guess that’s the one thing that I want for myself really badly.”

