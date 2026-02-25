Dropkick Murphys To Perform Minneapolis Benefit For Victims Of Federal Shooting - Noise11.com

Dropkick Murphys will headline a special memorial concert in Minneapolis to honour Alex Pretti and Renee Good, with the Celtic-punk icons standing in solidarity with the local community following recent tragedies.

by Paul Cashmere

Boston’s finest, Dropkick Murphys, are heading to Minneapolis on March 6 to lead a day of remembrance for Alex Pretti and Renee Good. The Celtic-punk legends will perform a special acoustic set in the afternoon, ahead of their scheduled performance at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul later that night.

The free memorial concert is set to take place in the Black Forest Inn parking lot, located at the intersection of 26th and Nicollet Avenue, famously known as Eat Street. The location holds significant weight for the community, as it sits just steps away from where Pretti was shot and killed during an encounter with federal officers outside Glam Doll Donuts.

Pretti, a 37-year-old VA ICU nurse, was gunned down by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, while Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent in a separate incident earlier this year. The events have sparked a civil rights investigation and widespread community outcry.

Frontman Ken Casey, a long-time advocate for social justice and workers’ rights, expressed the band’s commitment to the cause. “We are so proud of how Minnesota stood up and met this moment and we are so sad for the community and for the Pretti and Good families for what they’ve gone through,” Casey said. “It is an honor to come down and be able to play some music for the people and let them know we stand in solidarity with them.”

The afternoon event is more than just a concert, serving as a vital fundraiser for several local aid efforts. While attendance is free, the show aims to raise funds for the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Show Up For Eat Street, and the South Minneapolis Families Fund. These organisations provide essential services ranging from legal aid to rent support for families in the Whittier and Bancroft neighbourhoods.

Dropkick Murphys will be joined by a heavy-hitting roster of local talent, including Wild Colonial Bhoys, Kiss the Tiger, Sophie Hiroko, Chutes, Laamar, Obi Original, The Shackletons, and DJ Jacques.

The Whittier Alliance’s executive director, Anna Schmitz, noted the importance of the gathering for local residents. “We’re looking forward to having a time for the community to come together to honor Alex’s life and show the strength, resilience, and beauty of this neighborhood,” she said.

Historically, Dropkick Murphys have never shied away from political discourse. Formed in 1996, the band has built a career on blending high-energy punk with traditional Irish influences, often focusing on the struggles of the working class. They have been vocal critics of the previous administration, and their recent output reflects that fire.

The band recently released a new protest anthem, Citizen I.C.E., which is a modern reworking of their 2005 track Citizen C.I.A. from the classic album The Warrior’s Code. The new version features hardcore band Haywire and appears on their split EP, New England Forever.

Last year, the group released their 13th studio album, For The People. The record was a landmark moment for the band as it featured the return of longtime member Al Barr on the track The Vultures Circle High. Barr had taken a five-year hiatus from the group to care for his ailing mother. For The People also showcased the band’s collaborative spirit, featuring guest spots from Billy Bragg, The Scratch, and The Mary Wallopers.

The Minneapolis memorial will be livestreamed globally via the AbolishICE.live website for those unable to attend the Eat Street location in person.

Dropkick Murphys Tour Dates

March 6, St. Paul, Palace Theatre

