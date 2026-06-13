Duane Betts Releases Isle Of Hope, First Album For Sun Records - Noise11 Music News

Duane Betts has released Isle Of Hope, a deeply personal album recorded in the aftermath of his father Dickey Betts’ death, marking the guitarist’s debut project for Sun Records.

by Paul Cashmere

Duane Betts has released his new album Isle Of Hope, a record shaped by a period of personal loss and reflection that arrived at a pivotal moment in the guitarist and songwriter’s career. The album, released through Sun Records on June 12, also coincides with the premiere of the video for the track Keep My Hands Clean and the launch of an extensive North American tour with his band Palmetto Motel.

For Betts, the release represents more than the arrival of a new collection of songs. Isle Of Hope was recorded during a period when the musician was balancing a successful solo career and the ongoing legacy of The Allman Betts Band while grieving the loss of his father, legendary Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts, who died in 2024.

The project also marks Betts’ first release for Sun Records, the historic label founded by Sam Phillips in 1952. The association places Betts alongside a roster that currently includes Ruthie Foster, Robert Randolph, The SteelDrivers and The Waterboys, while connecting his work to a catalogue historically linked to artists such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, Isle Of Hope was recorded in just five days at Cobb’s Savannah, Georgia studio. The compressed recording schedule captured performances from a core group that included guitarists Johnny Stachela and J.D. Simo, bassist Brian Allen, keyboard player Philip Towns and drummer Derrek Phillips.

Reflecting on the album’s release, Betts described the record as an attempt to connect through shared experiences.

“Today is a big day,” he said. “Isle Of Hope is out into the world, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to share it with y’all. I hope these songs resonate and can pull you up and into the light. Music has always been a place where we meet through our experiences in this life.”

The album’s themes are rooted in mortality, family and personal renewal. Songs such as Heartache and Keep My Hands Clean draw on experiences that emerged during the period following his father’s death, while other tracks examine change, resilience and the passage of time.

For followers of Southern rock, Isle Of Hope arrives at an important point in Betts’ evolution as an artist. Although his surname carries significant weight through his father’s role in The Allman Brothers Band, Betts has spent much of the past two decades building a career beyond that legacy.

Born in Sarasota, Florida, Betts was named after Duane Allman and first appeared on stage with The Allman Brothers Band as a teenager. Over the years he worked with a variety of projects including Backbone69, Whitestarr, Brethren Of The Coast and Dawes before becoming a founding member of The Allman Betts Band alongside Devon Allman in 2018.

That group released the albums Down To The River in 2019 and Bless Your Heart in 2020 before entering an indefinite hiatus. Betts then shifted his focus toward solo work, culminating in the release of his debut solo album Wild & Precious Life in 2023.

That record featured guest appearances from Derek Trucks, Marcus King and Nicki Bluhm and helped establish Betts as a standalone artist rather than simply a custodian of a family tradition. Isle Of Hope continues that progression, placing greater emphasis on songwriting while maintaining the guitar-centred approach that has defined his work.

The album also arrives during a period of renewed interest in roots-based American rock music. Artists connected to Americana, Southern rock and jam-band traditions continue to find audiences through touring and festival circuits, while veteran labels and independent companies are increasingly investing in artists who blend traditional

influences with contemporary songwriting.

For Sun Records, Betts’ signing represents another step in expanding the label’s modern roster while maintaining links to its historical identity. The company has experienced renewed visibility in recent years following Grammy-winning releases by Ruthie Foster and Robert Randolph.

Looking ahead, Betts will spend much of the remainder of 2026 on the road. Dates include headline appearances at New York’s Gramercy Theatre, Los Angeles’ Troubadour, San Diego’s Music Box, Milwaukee’s Shank Hall and Minneapolis’ Fine Line, alongside festival appearances and select support shows. The tour is expected to continue building momentum around an album that captures a defining chapter in both his personal life and musical journey.

Isle Of Hope Tracklisting

Heartache

Reckless

Into The Void

Pills And Liquor

Silver Afternoon

Down To Houston

Best Wishes

Manatee River

Winners Of War

Keep My Hands Clean

Duane Betts Confirmed Tour Dates

June 13, Teton Village, Mangy Moose Steakhouse And Saloon

June 16, Emigrant, The Old Saloon

June 17, Cheyenne, The Lincoln

June 18, Arvada, Arvada Center For The Arts And Humanities

July 25, Jay Peak, Stateside Amphitheater

July 28, Syracuse, The Westcott Theater

July 29, Fall River, Narrows Center For The Arts

July 30, North Truro, Payomet Performing Arts Center

July 31, Springfield, Hope Center For The Arts

August 1, Woodstock, Levon Helm Studios

August 2, Woodstock, Levon Helm Studios

August 4, Richmond, Tin Pan

August 5, Raleigh, Lincoln Theatre

August 6, Frederick, RAK Brewing

August 7, New York, Gramercy Theatre

August 8, Natick, The Center For Arts In Natick

August 9, Jim Thorpe, The Mauch Chunk Opera House

August 10, Ocean City, Ocean City Music Pier

August 19, San Diego, Music Box

August 20, San Juan Capistrano, The Coach House

August 21, West Hollywood, Troubadour

August 22, Ventura, Ventura Music Hall

August 26, Felton, Felton Music Hall

August 27, Felton, Felton Music Hall

August 28, Mill Valley, Sweetwater Music Hall

August 29, Mill Valley, Sweetwater Music Hall

August 31, Kirkland, Kirkland Performance Center

September 1, Portland, Alberta Rose Theatre

September 2, Port Angeles, Field & Arts Festival Hall

September 3, Eugene, Hult Center For The Performing Arts

September 4, Vashon, Vashon Center For The Arts

September 6, Boise, Treefort Music Hall

September 15-19, Nashville, AmericanaFest

October 10, Kent, The Kent Stage

October 11, Cincinnati, The Ludlow Garage

October 13, Ann Arbor, The Ark

October 15, Madison, Majestic Theatre

October 16, Evanston, Space

October 17, Evanston, Space

October 19, Milwaukee, Shank Hall

October 22, Green Lake, Thrasher Opera House

October 23, Green Lake, Thrasher Opera House

October 24, Minneapolis, Fine Line

January 13, The Villages, Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

January 16, Fort Lauderdale, The Big Easy Cruise

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