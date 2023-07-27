 Duff McKagan Premieres ‘I Saw God On 10th St.’ - Noise11.com
Duff McKagan Premieres ‘I Saw God On 10th St.’

by Paul Cashmere on July 27, 2023

in News

Duff McKagan has premiered a new song ‘I Saw God on 10th St’ ahead of the 10 October 2023 release of his next album ‘Lighthouse’.

Duff says ‘Lighthouse’ will be “The crashing….the cresting waves, the falling through of all that surrounds you. Life sometimes tosses us around, and we feel the want of comfort and the pull of home. A ship tossed like a toy through the Cape, sails ripped and the wood groaning with the scraping of its ballast….a soul trying with all its might to find peace and a center. Find a lighthouse. I have my lighthouse….its beacon swirling in the darkness with her warmth and promise of nurture, love, laughter, and all that is true. Won’t you be my lighthouse, give me light,…and bring me home.”

Duff released his previous solo album ‘Tenderness’ in 2019. ‘Lighthouse’ is the third ‘solo’ album for Duff. There are also three Loaded albums, two Velvet Revolver albums, one Neurotic Outsiders and all Guns N’ Roses albums minus ‘Chinese Democracy’.

