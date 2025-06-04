 Duran Duran Kick Off First 2025 European Date In Finland - Noise11.com
Duran Duran Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Duran Duran Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Duran Duran Kick Off First 2025 European Date In Finland

by Paul Cashmere on June 4, 2025

in News

Duran Duran have started their European tour with the first show in Finland on 3 June.

There are no new surprises. It was an all tried and true, done before Duran Duran setlist.

The first album from 1981 scored five placements, three from the second album Rio and one from the third. The 21st century was covered off with the recent Danse Macabre, Future Past, Red Carpet Massacre and Astronaut albums.

Duran Duran setlist June 3, Tampere, Finland

Night Boat (from Duran Duran, 1981)
The Wild Boys (from Arena, 1984)
Hungry Like the Wolf (from Rio, 1982)
A View to a Kill (from A View To A Kill, soundtrack, 1985)
INVISIBLE (from Future Past, 2021)
Nite-Runner / All She Wants Is (from Red Carpet Massacre, 2007/Big Thing, 1988)
Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak (from Rio, 1982/Danse Macabre, 2023)
Notorious (from Notorious, 1986)
Evil Woman (Electric Light Orchestra cover) (from Danse Macabre deluxe, 2024)
Friends of Mine (from Duran Duran, 1981)
Careless Memories (from Duran Duran, 1981)
Ordinary World (from Duran Duran (The Wedding Album), 1993)
Come Undone (from Duran Duran (The Wedding Album), 1993)
The Reflex (from Seven and the Ragged Tiger, 1983)
Planet Earth (from Duran Duran, 1981)
White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It) (from Thank You, 1995)
(Reach Up for the) Sunrise (from Astronaut, 2004)
Girls on Film / Psycho Killer (from Duran Duran, 1981, Danse Macabre, 2023)

Encore:
Save a Prayer (from Rio, 1982)
Rio (from Rio, 1982)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Howard Jones
Howard Jones Preps Northern Hemisphere World Tour For 40th Anniversary of ‘Dream Into Action’

Howard Jones is going on the road across North American then Europe to mark the 50th anniversary of his iconic ‘Dream Into Action’ album.

13 hours ago
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Paul Kelly Rediscovers and Releases 40-Year Old ‘Cool Hand Lukin’

Paul Kelly has discovered a 40-year old outtake from his ‘Post’ album and is letting us hear it for the first time.

15 hours ago
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Duran Duran Are Working With Nile Rodgers Again

Duran Duran were working with Nile Rodgers again on the weekend.

3 days ago
Mike Peters, The Alarm
Mike Peters Funeral Was A Community Gathering

The quiet Welsh village of Dyserth was transformed into a vibrant rock and roll celebration on Thursday, as thousands of fans descended to pay their respects at the funeral of The Alarm frontman, Mike Peters. The iconic musician and tireless charity fundraiser passed away last month at the age of 66, after a courageous 30-year battle with cancer reports the BBC.

3 days ago
Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bono Says U2 Is A Democracy

Bono has described U2 as a "democracy". Bono has explained how the members of U2 all chip in with ideas for new music, although it usually the lead guitarist's suggestions that are given preference.

3 days ago
Swanee Believe
Swanee To Release All-Star Duets Album And First Album In 11 Years

John Swan (Swanee) has been working for the last few years on a special project. 'Believe' is a duets album featuring John famous friends and family and we have Brian 'Frog' Harris at Songland Records in Canberra for making it all happen.

6 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Defiant
New Music from Jimmy Barnes ‘That’s What You Do For Love’

With Jimmy Barnes’ 21st solo album ‘Defiant’ just a week away, here is another preview. The opening track is a Barnes rocker 'That’s What You Do For Love’.

6 days ago