Duran Duran Kick Off First 2025 European Date In Finland - Noise11.com

Duran Duran have started their European tour with the first show in Finland on 3 June.

There are no new surprises. It was an all tried and true, done before Duran Duran setlist.

The first album from 1981 scored five placements, three from the second album Rio and one from the third. The 21st century was covered off with the recent Danse Macabre, Future Past, Red Carpet Massacre and Astronaut albums.

Duran Duran setlist June 3, Tampere, Finland

Night Boat (from Duran Duran, 1981)

The Wild Boys (from Arena, 1984)

Hungry Like the Wolf (from Rio, 1982)

A View to a Kill (from A View To A Kill, soundtrack, 1985)

INVISIBLE (from Future Past, 2021)

Nite-Runner / All She Wants Is (from Red Carpet Massacre, 2007/Big Thing, 1988)

Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak (from Rio, 1982/Danse Macabre, 2023)

Notorious (from Notorious, 1986)

Evil Woman (Electric Light Orchestra cover) (from Danse Macabre deluxe, 2024)

Friends of Mine (from Duran Duran, 1981)

Careless Memories (from Duran Duran, 1981)

Ordinary World (from Duran Duran (The Wedding Album), 1993)

Come Undone (from Duran Duran (The Wedding Album), 1993)

The Reflex (from Seven and the Ragged Tiger, 1983)

Planet Earth (from Duran Duran, 1981)

White Lines (Don’t Don’t Do It) (from Thank You, 1995)

(Reach Up for the) Sunrise (from Astronaut, 2004)

Girls on Film / Psycho Killer (from Duran Duran, 1981, Danse Macabre, 2023)

Encore:

Save a Prayer (from Rio, 1982)

Rio (from Rio, 1982)

