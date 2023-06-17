Duran Duran To Release 'A Hollywood High' Documentary - Noise11.com

Duran Duran have announced further release details for their feature-length docu-concert film, ‘A Hollywood High’, which will premiere exclusively on Paramount + later this month in the US, UK, Canada, Italy and France, alongside physical product releases on DVD and Blu-ray in early August. Celebrating the band’s four-decade career and love affair with Los Angeles, the movie features new interviews with the band and a legendary rooftop set captured in March 2022, shot with the Capitol Records building – the band’s first record label home – as the iconic backdrop.

The film will be released via DVD and Blu-ray on 4th August via Lastman Media and Cherry Red Records here, and will premiere via Paramount+ from 21st June.

The DVD and Blu-ray releases will include 20 minutes of exclusive extras, including unseen documentary footage, an additional song recorded at the live performance and highlights from a Q&A the band did in LA around the original cinema release of the film. Additional product bundles will be available that will include limited edition recordings from the show released as flexi-disc test-pressings, housed in specially designed booklets, and numbered signed items from the band, available here.

In the UK, the release of ‘A Hollywood High’ will be marked with a special one-night-only London screening event taking place at HERE at Outernet on 3rd August, the day before the official DVD and Blu-ray releases. The film will be screened in full before an exclusive Roger Taylor DJ set where fans can look forward to a carefully curated selection of dance-floor anthems, deep cuts and new discoveries. The event will kick off at 6 pm BST, with Roger’s set at 8 pm. Tickets will be available via DICE? with details to follow via all social channels.

Drummer Roger Taylor said:

“I’m imensely looking forward to DJ’ing at the Outernet in London on August 3rd. Hoping to take everyone on a unique musical journey after this special screening of our film ‘A Hollywood High’.”

The DVD and Blu-ray releases (NTSC/ABC region free) tell the story of Duran Duran’s deep relationship with Los Angeles through exclusive interviews, together with behind-the-scenes video and unseen archival footage, charting their rise to become one of the most successful and influential bands of all time.

Speaking about the concept, keyboardist Nick Rhodes said:

“This was our first US show in several years, so we wanted to do something really special and intimate. After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the frontrunner. It was post-pandemic, we had never done anything like that before, and we had just released our new album – FUTURE PAST. Somehow it seemed like a magical doorway to the next part of our journey.”

Bassist John Taylor added:

“Duran Duran have had an enduring relationship with the city of Los Angeles since the first time we came to America. We were determined to do something unique to celebrate our four decades together. A rooftop performance in LA with the Capitol Records building across the street and the Hollywood sign looming in the distance sounded perfect and turned out to be an extraordinary night for all of us.”

The DVD & Blu-Ray releases arrive amidst a busy year of live touring that has already seen Duran Duran perform sold out arena shows across the UK and Ireland. The performances were rapturously received and have seen Duran Duran described as at “royalty status” by The Times, “decadent and bombastic” by The Telegraph, “a first class and commanding performance” by CLASH, “joyous” by The Sun, “national treasures” by The Spectator whilst the Mail On Sunday confirmed, “their charms haven’t changed”.

Duran Duran are currently touring North America through September, and today announced additional dates in Montreal and Atlantic City.

‘A Hollywood High’ was first released globally in cinemas in November 2022, directed by three award-winning industry veterans, Gavin Elder, Vincent Adam Paul and George Scott. Lastman Media and Magus Entertainment are executive producers. The film is distributed and released on DVD and Blu-ray by Cherry Red Records. ‘A Hollywood High’ is the latest in Lastman Media’s VERTIGO series, which creates highly curated ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ events in iconic locations. The theatrically-led series uses VIP experiences to produce a multi-format strategy of exclusive content for fans across the world. Breaking the usual mould of previous music films for TV, the VERTIGO model is both creative and commercial. VERTIGO shoots epic artists in awe-inspiring landscapes and locations, reinventing the live concert film format in an innovative way.

