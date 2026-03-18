Ed O'Brien Announces Blue Morpho, Second Solo Album Out May 22 - Noise11.com

Ed O’Brien returns with Blue Morpho, a deeply personal exploration of sound and emotion, his first solo album released under his own name, out 22 May 2026 via Transgressive Records

by Paul Cashmere

Ed O’Brien, celebrated guitarist of Radiohead, has announced his second solo album, Blue Morpho, set for release on 22 May 2026 through his new label home, Transgressive. Alongside the announcement, O’Brien shared the album’s hypnotic and uplifting title track, signalling a bold and intimate new chapter in his musical journey.

Following the release of his debut solo record, Earth, under the moniker EOB in 2020, O’Brien experienced a period of profound personal reflection. Struggling with depression and the pressures of balancing life with Radiohead, he turned to meditation, cold-exposure techniques inspired by Wim Hof, and hours of guitar experimentation in his London studio. These practices became a way to process decades of emotional turbulence, culminating in the creation of Blue Morpho.

O’Brien credits the Kentucky poet Wendell Berry with shaping his creative philosophy, quoting Berry’s advice: “To know the dark, go dark.” That philosophy informed the album’s conception, guiding O’Brien through one of the most challenging periods of his life. The music blends psych-folk textures, radiant guitar work, subtle trip-hop rhythms, and moments of luminous stillness, offering listeners a sonic map of O’Brien’s journey through darkness to renewal.

The title track, Blue Morpho, captures the healing power of nature, reflecting O’Brien’s connection to the Welsh countryside where he spent significant time during the album’s creation. Over four years, his daily rituals of introspection and guitar exploration evolved into a record that is fully detached from past regrets, allowing him to rediscover his approach to songwriting and sound.

The album was produced by Paul Epworth, whose credits include Paul McCartney and Adele, alongside engineer Riley MacIntyre. Sessions took place in Wales and at London’s The Church Studios, a 200-year-old former sacred space whose atmosphere echoes the record’s spiritual undertones. Contributions from saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings on flutes and Estonian composer Tõnu Kõrvits, who arranged strings performed by the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, enrich the album’s sonic tapestry.

Sequencing support came from Flood, known for work with U2 and Nine Inch Nails, with mixing by Ben Baptie.

Accompanying the album, O’Brien will release a short film, Blue Morpho: The Three Act Play, which premiered at SXSW, further illustrating the immersive, meditative world of the record.

Blue Morpho will be available on multiple formats including CD, cassette, LP, a Metamorphosis Edition LP on orange vinyl, and an artist store exclusive Chrysalis Edition LP on cream vinyl. A limited edition blue 7″ single of Blue Morpho will also be available as part of the LP album bundle while stocks last.

Blue Morpho Tracklist

Incantations

Blue Morpho

Sweet Spot

Teachers

Solfeggio

Thin Places

Obrigado

Ed O’Brien, born 15 April 1968, co-founded Radiohead at Abingdon School in Oxfordshire. Renowned for creating ambient textures and backing vocals, he has contributed to the evolution of the band’s sound across seminal albums including OK Computer, Kid A, and A Moon Shaped Pool. Outside Radiohead, O’Brien has collaborated with Neil Finn on the 7 Worlds Collide projects, contributed to Paul McCartney’s McCartney III Imagined, and advocated for environmental causes and artists’ rights.

His debut solo album, Earth, drew inspiration from Brazilian music and Carnival, featuring musicians such as Colin Greenwood, Omar Hakim, Laura Marling, and Adrian Utley. Blue Morpho marks a new chapter, with O’Brien stepping into his solo identity with confidence, exploring sound, emotion, and the transformative potential of music.

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