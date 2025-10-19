Electric Callboy Return For Massive Australian Arena Run, September 2026 - Noise11.com

German electronicore provocateurs Electric Callboy have announced a triumphant return to Australia, locking in a five-city arena run for September 2026 that promises to be one of the biggest parties on the heavy music calendar next year. The Tanzneid World Tour will open in Perth on Friday September 4, before rolling through Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and finishing up at Brisbane’s Riverstage on Saturday September 12.

What began in Castrop-Rauxel back in 2010 as Eskimo Callboy has, over the past decade and a half, mutated into an irresistible live phenomenon that marries metalcore aggression with 90s pop synth hooks, dancefloor-ready techno and a healthy dose of self-aware comedy. The band, who rebranded to Electric Callboy in 2022 to remove a term seen as derogatory to Inuit and Yupik communities, have become global heavy hitters after the breakout success of the single Hypa Hypa in 2020 and the chart-topping album Tekkno in 2022.

Electric Callboy’s live reputation in Australia is already well established, having stormed Good Things Festival in 2022 before stepping up to the main stage in 2024, and selling out headline shows across the country during their strong 2023 run. Promoters say the 2026 dates mark the band’s largest Australian headline tour since that sold-out 2023 run, and fans should expect the usual mix of theatrical staging, cinematic visuals and high-octane crowd engagement that has become the band’s calling card.

Across six studio albums, the group have built a catalogue of party anthems and metalcore bangers, from the explosive Hypa Hypa to We Got The Moves, Pump It and recent collaborations like Ratatata with Babymetal. Their 2022 album Tekkno not only pushed them to new commercial heights, debuting at No. 1 in Germany, it also reinforced the band’s unusual positioning between satire and sincerity, where cheeky lyrics about partying and excess sit alongside genuinely ambitious production and heavy instrumentation.

The band’s line-up has evolved over the years. After original frontman Sebastian “Sushi” Biesler left in 2020 to pursue new projects, Nico Sallach stepped in as lead vocalist, ushering in the band’s most successful era. Longtime drummer David-Karl Friedrich, who joined in 2012, announced his departure in April 2025 after 13 years with the band, and the group have since worked with touring drummer Frank Zummo for parts of 2024 and 2025. These shifts have not dented the group’s live chemistry, instead signalling a band comfortable with reinvention.

If you’re chasing early access, pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday October 21 at 10am local time, with general tickets available from Thursday October 23 at 10am local time via Destroy All Lines.

Electric Callboy Tanzneid World Tour – Australia 2026 Dates

Friday 4 September 2026 – RACA Arena, Perth

Sunday 6 September 2026 – AEC Arena, Adelaide

Tuesday 8 September 2026 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday 10 September 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday 12 September 2026 – Riverstage, Brisbane

