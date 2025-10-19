 Electric Callboy Return For Massive Australian Arena Run, September 2026 - Noise11.com
Electric Callboy live performing with crowd surfing and neon lights

Electric Callboy

Electric Callboy Return For Massive Australian Arena Run, September 2026

by Noise11.com on October 19, 2025

in News

German electronicore provocateurs Electric Callboy have announced a triumphant return to Australia, locking in a five-city arena run for September 2026 that promises to be one of the biggest parties on the heavy music calendar next year. The Tanzneid World Tour will open in Perth on Friday September 4, before rolling through Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and finishing up at Brisbane’s Riverstage on Saturday September 12.

What began in Castrop-Rauxel back in 2010 as Eskimo Callboy has, over the past decade and a half, mutated into an irresistible live phenomenon that marries metalcore aggression with 90s pop synth hooks, dancefloor-ready techno and a healthy dose of self-aware comedy. The band, who rebranded to Electric Callboy in 2022 to remove a term seen as derogatory to Inuit and Yupik communities, have become global heavy hitters after the breakout success of the single Hypa Hypa in 2020 and the chart-topping album Tekkno in 2022.

Electric Callboy’s live reputation in Australia is already well established, having stormed Good Things Festival in 2022 before stepping up to the main stage in 2024, and selling out headline shows across the country during their strong 2023 run. Promoters say the 2026 dates mark the band’s largest Australian headline tour since that sold-out 2023 run, and fans should expect the usual mix of theatrical staging, cinematic visuals and high-octane crowd engagement that has become the band’s calling card.

Across six studio albums, the group have built a catalogue of party anthems and metalcore bangers, from the explosive Hypa Hypa to We Got The Moves, Pump It and recent collaborations like Ratatata with Babymetal. Their 2022 album Tekkno not only pushed them to new commercial heights, debuting at No. 1 in Germany, it also reinforced the band’s unusual positioning between satire and sincerity, where cheeky lyrics about partying and excess sit alongside genuinely ambitious production and heavy instrumentation.

The band’s line-up has evolved over the years. After original frontman Sebastian “Sushi” Biesler left in 2020 to pursue new projects, Nico Sallach stepped in as lead vocalist, ushering in the band’s most successful era. Longtime drummer David-Karl Friedrich, who joined in 2012, announced his departure in April 2025 after 13 years with the band, and the group have since worked with touring drummer Frank Zummo for parts of 2024 and 2025. These shifts have not dented the group’s live chemistry, instead signalling a band comfortable with reinvention.

If you’re chasing early access, pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday October 21 at 10am local time, with general tickets available from Thursday October 23 at 10am local time via Destroy All Lines.

Electric Callboy Tanzneid World Tour – Australia 2026 Dates
Friday 4 September 2026 – RACA Arena, Perth
Sunday 6 September 2026 – AEC Arena, Adelaide
Tuesday 8 September 2026 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Thursday 10 September 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Saturday 12 September 2026 – Riverstage, Brisbane

get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Leon Thomas announces Pholks EP and world tour
Leon Thomas Announces Pholks EP, Drops New Single, and Expands Sold-Out World Tour

Grammy Award-winning artist Leon Thomas will release his new EP Pholks on 24 October through EZMNY/Motown Records, extending a remarkable run that has seen him become one of the most talked-about names in modern R&B.

October 4, 2025
Ron Sexsmith performing live on stage during his Australian and New Zealand tour announcement 2026
Ron Sexsmith To Tour Australia And New Zealand In April 2026

Three-time Juno Award winner Ron Sexsmith, one of Canada's most revered songwriters, will return to Australia and New Zealand in April 2026 for his first visit in over eleven years.

September 23, 2025
Jackson Browne interview on Tuesday 22 March 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jackson Browne Sydney and Melbourne Shows This Weekend Postponed

Jackson Browne’s Sydney show tonight (Saturday) and the already postponed Melbourne show (tomorrow, April 16) have been postponed.

April 15, 2023
Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers. image by Ros O'Gorman.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Play First Australian Show of 2019 in Hobart Australia

Red Hot Chili Pepper have started their Australian tour with the first performance in Hobart, Tasmania.

February 18, 2019
George Clinton, Parliament: Photo Ros O'Gorman
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic added to Red Hot Chili Peppers tour

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic will open for Red Hot Chili Peppers for the Australian tour.

February 5, 2019
Anthony Kiedis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Photo By Graham Spillard
Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at the Pyramids in Egypt

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to rock out at the site of Egypt's Great Pyramids of Giza.

January 18, 2019
Flea, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Photo By Graham Spillard
Red Hot Chili Peppers add another Sydney date

Red Hot Chili Peppers will play a second and final Sydney show. The second event is at Qudos on 20 February.

November 23, 2018