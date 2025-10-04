Leon Thomas Announces Pholks EP, Drops New Single, and Expands Sold-Out World Tour - Noise11.com

Grammy Award-winning artist Leon Thomas will release his new EP Pholks on 24 October through EZMNY/Motown Records, extending a remarkable run that has seen him become one of the most talked-about names in modern R&B.

The new collection follows Thomas’ breakthrough album Mutt, which not only topped charts around the world but also redefined expectations of what 21st-century R&B could sound like. Mutt became a cultural marker, landing at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart almost a year after release, spawning a deluxe edition (Heel), and producing viral performances such as his 2024 NPR Tiny Desk concert, which has racked up more than 3.7 million views.

Now, with Pholks, Thomas is looking to push even further.

Described by Thomas as “a love letter to beautiful chaos and the need to feel,” Pholks promises to fuse the groove of funk, the depth of classic R&B, and the grit of rock into something raw and boundary-breaking. The EP doubles down on the creative risks of Mutt, positioning Thomas not just as a singer, but as a multi-instrumentalist and visionary shaping the genre’s next era.

To preview the record, Thomas has released a new single, Just How You Are. The track fuses funk, rock and R&B into what he calls a “raw, electric confessional,” capturing late-night chaos, fractured memories and the kind of love that thrives on disarray. The accompanying video, starring actress Lovie Simone, throws Thomas into a smoky, underground setting, pairing performance scenes with surreal, psychedelic imagery.

Leon Thomas is no overnight sensation. His career began in the mid-2000s as a Nickelodeon actor and singer, starring in Victorious alongside Ariana Grande. But behind the scenes, Thomas was already developing his chops as a songwriter and producer.

He went on to co-write and produce tracks for the likes of Drake (Take Care), Post Malone, and SZA. His Grammy came from his work on Babyface and Toni Braxton’s 2014 album Love, Marriage & Divorce. But it was Mutt that saw him step out as a fully realised solo artist – a project that blended R&B, funk, psychedelia, and storytelling with collaborators including Kehlani, Big Sean and Halle Bailey.

Thomas’ rise has been meteoric. Named Billboard’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year, MTV’s PUSH Artist of the Month, and even dubbed the “new king of R&B” by Ty Dolla $ign, his music has already surpassed 1.2 billion streams. His single Mutt went platinum, hit No.12 on the Billboard Hot 100, and continues to dominate R&B charts globally.

To add to the excitement, Thomas is about to embark on his Mutts Don’t Heel world tour, produced by Live Nation. The North American leg kicks off 30 October in Dallas and has already sold out across major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago and Atlanta, with several shows upgraded to larger venues. Rising R&B star Ambré will support across the US run.

In 2026, the tour expands into Europe and the UK with dates in Berlin, Paris, London, Dublin and more, before reaching Australia in April. Thomas will play five Australian shows inBrisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth marking his first-ever headline dates in the country.

MUTTS DON’T HEEL NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES

North America 2025

30 October – Dallas, TX | House of Blues SOLD OUT

3 November – Austin, TX | Emo’s SOLD OUT

4 November – Houston, TX | Bayou’s Music Center SOLD OUT

5 November – New Orleans, LA | The Fillmore VENUE UPGRADE

7 November – Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl SOLD OUT

9 November – Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle SOLD OUT

12 November – Ft Lauderdale, FL | Revolution SOLD OUT

14 November – Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore SOLD OUT

15 November – Raleigh, NC | The Ritz SOLD OUT

16 November – Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore SOLD OUT

19 November – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore SOLD OUT

20 November – Boston, MA | House of Blues SOLD OUT

23 November – Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount SOLD OUT

24 November – Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount SOLD OUT

26 November – Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT

28 November – Detroit, MI | The Fillmore SOLD OUT

29 November – Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s SOLD OUT

2 December – Cleveland, OH | House of Blues SOLD OUT

3 December – Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom SOLD OUT

6 December – Minneapolis, MN | First Avenue SOLD OUT

9 December – Denver, CO | Summit SOLD OUT

11 December – Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot SOLD OUT

14 December – Seattle, WA | The Showbox SoDo VENUE UPGRADE

15 December – Seattle, WA | The Showbox SoDo VENUE UPGRADE

16 December – Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom SOLD OUT

17 December – Portland, OR | Roseland Theater SOLD OUT

19 December – Oakland, CA | Fox Theater SOLD OUT

21 December – Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren SOLD OUT

22 December – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern SOLD OUT

23 December – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern SOLD OUT

Europe/UK 2026

5 March – Helsinki, House of Culture

7 March – Stockholm, Fållan

8 March – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

10 March – Copenhagen, Vega

12 March – Warsaw, Klub Stodoła

15 March – Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

16 March – Cologne, Live Music Hall

17 March – Brussels, La Madeleine

19 March – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg

20 March – Tilburg, Poppodium 013

21 March – Paris, Élysée Montmartre

22 March – Paris, Le Trianon

24 March – Bristol, O2 Academy

26 March – Birmingham, O2 Academy

27 March – Manchester, Academy

29 March – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

31 March – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

3 April – London, Eventim Apollo

Australia 2026

10 April – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

11 April – Melbourne, Forum

14 April – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

17 April – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

19 April – Perth, Metro City

