 Mumford & Sons Announce 2026 Australia & New Zealand Prizefighter Tour With Folk Bitch Trio - Noise11.com
Mumford and Sons supplied Live Nation

by Paul Cashmere on December 2, 2025

Mumford & Sons will return to Australia and New Zealand in April and May 2026 for a three-date arena run in support of their forthcoming sixth album Prizefighter. The tour marks the band’s first full-scale shows in the region since the global success surrounding Rushmere in 2025, and follows their sold-out one-night-only return at the Sydney Opera House earlier this year.

The Prizefighter Tour will showcase a reinvigorated Mumford & Sons entering what appears to be one of the most prolific periods of their career. The new album, due 13 February 2026, was co-produced with Aaron Dessner of The National at Long Pond Studio and features collaborations with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton and Gigi Perez. Arriving less than a year after Rushmere, the release represents an unusually rapid creative turnaround for a band known for long intervals between studio projects.

Mumford & Sons have built a reputation as one of modern folk-rock’s most dynamic live acts, balancing intimate acoustic moments with widescreen anthems. Their ability to draw from Americana, British folk, alternative rock and contemporary pop influences has given them a broad global audience. The group’s return to major arenas in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland is expected to be one of the most in-demand ticketing events of 2026.

The tour will feature Australian indie-folk favourites Folk Bitch Trio across all dates, adding a compelling local dimension to each show.

2026 Prizefighter Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne – Saturday 25 April 2026
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney – Wednesday 29 April 2026
Spark Arena, Auckland – Saturday 2 May 2026

Tickets go on sale Friday 5 December at 11am local time. Partner, presale and artist presale windows run from Wednesday 3 December through Friday 5 December across Mastercard, Vodafone, One NZ, Secret Sounds and Live Nation. All times are local. Full ticketing information is available via secretsounds.com, livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

As with previous tours, Mumford & Sons will partner with PLUS1, donating $1 from every ticket to support War Child’s international work protecting children affected by conflict.

Mumford & Sons formed in West London in 2008 and rapidly progressed from pub stages to international arenas. Their debut Sigh No More became a landmark release, earning the BRIT Award for Best British Album and multiple Grammy nominations. Follow-up album Babel debuted at number one in numerous territories, winning the Grammy Award for Album Of The Year and solidifying the band’s position on the global stage.

Across their catalogue-from Wilder Mind to Delta and into their recent Rushmere era-the band have evolved from acoustic-driven folk into broader sonic landscapes, working with collaborators such as Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford as a solo artist, and now Aaron Dessner. Through lineup changes, stylistic shifts and an expanding production palette, they have remained committed to strong songwriting and emotionally direct storytelling.

Their live performances have always been central to their identity. From early club shows to festival headline appearances at Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds and Bonnaroo, the band’s concerts have often served as the proving ground for new material. The 2026 shows will allow long-time fans to hear new Prizefighter tracks for the first time, including the already-buzzed-about Rubber Band Man featuring Hozier.

Mumford & Sons’ recent resurgence began with the release of Rushmere in early 2025, co-produced by Dave Cobb. The album debuted at No. 1 in the UK and fuelled a sold-out global arena tour. The band also revived the celebrated Railroad Revival Tour in the American summer of 2025, reinforcing their connection to the folk and Americana communities that helped shape their career.

With Prizefighter arriving in February 2026 and arena shows commencing two months later, the new era signals a sustained creative period for the trio. The group’s renewed intensity, combined with high-profile collaborators and a return to major Australasian venues, positions the 2026 Prizefighter Tour as a defining moment after nearly two decades as one of the world’s most influential folk-rock acts.

