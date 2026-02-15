Zara Larsson Adds Final Venue Upgrades And Auckland Debut To Midnight Sun Tour - Noise11.com

Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson confirms upgraded venues in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, and adds her first New Zealand show due to overwhelming demand

by Paul Cashmere

Zara Larsson has once again proven her international appeal, announcing final venue upgrades across Australia for her sold-out Midnight Sun Tour and adding a first-ever New Zealand show in Auckland. The Swedish pop star will perform at Spark Arena on Sunday 25 October, marking her debut in the country as part of a tour that has already sold out multiple Australian dates in record time.

The updates follow unprecedented fan demand, with tickets for Larsson’s Australian shows selling out within minutes of release. Perth’s show, originally scheduled for Perth HPC on Tuesday 20 October, will now take place at RAC Arena. Melbourne’s performance moves from Margaret Court Arena to Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 22 October, while Sydney fans will see Larsson at Qudos Bank Arena on Friday 23 October instead of Hordern Pavilion. Ticketek will contact all existing ticket holders with updated entry information for the upgraded venues.

These new dates join previously confirmed sold-out shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne, highlighting Larsson’s sustained popularity across the region. Tickets for the Auckland show and the upgraded Australian venues go on sale at 1pm local time on Wednesday 18 February, with full details available via livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

Larsson’s rise to global recognition began early. Born in Stockholm on 16 December 1997, she first entered the public eye at age 10, winning the Swedish talent show Talang. By 2012, she had signed with TEN Music Group, releasing her debut EP Introducing in 2013, which featured the chart-topping single “Uncover”. Her Scandinavian debut album 1 followed in 2014, achieving platinum status and establishing her as a major force in Sweden and Norway.

Her international breakthrough came with the 2017 album So Good, which featured hits including “Lush Life”, “Never Forget You” with MNEK, and “Symphony” with Clean Bandit. The album topped the charts in Sweden and reached top ten positions across multiple countries, introducing Larsson to audiences in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

Larsson continued to expand her discography with the 2021 album Poster Girl, followed by Venus in 2024, and most recently Midnight Sun in September 2025. The latter album secured her first Grammy nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording, reflecting her evolution from a teenage talent into a globally recognised pop artist. Singles such as “Midnight Sun” and “Pretty Ugly” have cemented her status as a leading figure in contemporary dance-pop, while her collaborations with artists like David Guetta and PinkPantheress highlight her versatility.

Beyond her music, Larsson has been vocal on social issues, including feminism, LGBTQ+ rights, and global humanitarian concerns. Her advocacy has often intersected with her artistic output, shaping her public persona as both an entertainer and an activist.

The Midnight Sun Tour represents Larsson’s fifth headline tour and follows her supporting role on Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour in North America in 2025. Her live performances have been praised for their high energy, choreography, and ability to connect with fans of all ages, a factor that has clearly influenced the demand leading to these upgraded venues and the Auckland debut.

Zara Larsson Midnight Sun Tour 2026

Riverstage, Brisbane

Tuesday 13 October – Sold Out

Riverstage, Brisbane

Wednesday 14 October – Sold Out

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Thursday 15 October – Sold Out

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 17 October – Sold Out

Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide

Sunday 18 October – Sold Out

RAC Arena, Perth

Tuesday 20 October – Venue Upgraded

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday 22 October – Venue Upgraded

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Friday 23 October – Venue Upgraded

Spark Arena, Auckland

Sunday 25 October – New Show

Tickets for the upgraded and new shows go on sale Wednesday 18 February, 1pm local time

For full ticketing information visit livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

