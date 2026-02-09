Engelbert Humperdinck Returns To Australia With The Celebration Tour - Noise11.com

Engelbert Humperdinck will return to Australia this winter as part of The Celebration Tour, extending his latest run of international dates and marking another milestone moment in an extraordinary career.

by Paul Cashmere

Engelbert Humperdinck will bring his unmistakable voice back to Australian stages in June and July, announcing a national tour that reinforces his enduring connection with local audiences. The Celebration Tour will see the British icon perform across Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Sydney, following an opening run of shows in New Zealand.

The Australasian leg is an extension of Humperdinck’s current United States tour, which begins this month in Arizona. Accompanied by his band, he will draw from a repertoire that spans more than six decades, presenting songs that have defined multiple eras of popular music while continuing to resonate with new generations of listeners.

Humperdinck last toured Australia in 2024, returning to sold-out venues and reaffirming his reputation as a consummate live performer. Noise11 described the experience as being in the presence of a true legend, a sentiment that has followed Humperdinck throughout a career built on consistency, professionalism and a genuine rapport with his audience.

Born Arnold George Dorsey in Madras, British India, in 1936, Humperdinck’s life in music began long before global fame arrived. Raised in Leicester after his family relocated to England, he initially worked as a saxophonist before finding his voice as a singer in the late 1950s. Early recording attempts under the name Gerry Dorsey brought limited success, and his career was further interrupted by national service and a lengthy battle with tuberculosis.

Everything changed in the mid-1960s when he partnered with manager Gordon Mills and adopted the stage name Engelbert Humperdinck. The transformation was swift and decisive. In 1967, Release Me became an international phenomenon, topping charts in multiple countries and spending an unprecedented 56 consecutive weeks on the charts. It was soon followed by a run of defining hits including The Last Waltz, There Goes My Everything and A Man Without Love, establishing Humperdinck as one of the most recognisable voices of the era.

Emerging alongside The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, Humperdinck carved out his own space during a period of rapid musical change. His success was global, and friendships with contemporaries such as Elvis Presley reflected the mutual respect he commanded within the industry. Over the decades that followed, relentless touring became central to his career, a commitment that continues today.

By the 1970s, Humperdinck had also secured major success in the United States with songs such as After The Lovin’ and This Moment In Time, while his elaborate live productions made him a fixture in Las Vegas. Television series, international residencies and charting albums followed, reinforcing his standing as both a recording artist and a live entertainer.

In more recent years, Humperdinck’s music has found renewed life through film and television. A Man Without Love reached a new audience after appearing in Marvel’s Moon Knight on Disney+, while Quando, Quando, Quando featured in Netflix’s Umbrella Academy. Forever Blowing Bubbles was also used in Sony Pictures’ Bullet Train, further extending his cultural reach well into the streaming era.

In November 2023, the release of the documentary Engelbert Humperdinck: The Legend Continues offered unprecedented access to the singer’s personal and professional life. Shot across two continents, the film chronicled his journey with warmth and humour, underscoring the qualities that have sustained his appeal for more than 60 years.

Now approaching his 90th birthday on May 2, Humperdinck’s achievements remain remarkable. With record sales exceeding 150 million worldwide, dozens of gold and platinum albums, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe and multiple Walk of Fame stars, his legacy is firmly established. His continued relevance, however, lies in his ability to connect, whether through timeless recordings or nights on stage where every song carries lived experience.

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK THE CELEBRATION TOUR DATES 2026

Saturday 4 July, Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall

Monday 6 July, Gold Coast, The Star

Wednesday 8 July, Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Friday 10 July, Adelaide, Her Majesty’s Theatre

Sunday 12 July, Perth, Riverside Theatre

Tuesday 14 July, Sydney, State Theatre

Tickets for all shows go on sale from Tuesday 10 February.

Mellen Events pre-sale runs from 9.00am Tuesday 10 February until 9.00am Thursday 12 February.

General public on-sale begins at 10.00am Thursday 12 February.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)