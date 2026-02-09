 Engelbert Humperdinck Returns To Australia With The Celebration Tour - Noise11.com
Engelbert Humperdinck in Melbourne by Winston Robinson

Engelbert Humperdinck in Melbourne 2024 by Winston Robinson

Engelbert Humperdinck Returns To Australia With The Celebration Tour

by Paul Cashmere on February 9, 2026

in Live,News

Engelbert Humperdinck will return to Australia this winter as part of The Celebration Tour, extending his latest run of international dates and marking another milestone moment in an extraordinary career.

by Paul Cashmere

Engelbert Humperdinck will bring his unmistakable voice back to Australian stages in June and July, announcing a national tour that reinforces his enduring connection with local audiences. The Celebration Tour will see the British icon perform across Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Sydney, following an opening run of shows in New Zealand.

The Australasian leg is an extension of Humperdinck’s current United States tour, which begins this month in Arizona. Accompanied by his band, he will draw from a repertoire that spans more than six decades, presenting songs that have defined multiple eras of popular music while continuing to resonate with new generations of listeners.

Humperdinck last toured Australia in 2024, returning to sold-out venues and reaffirming his reputation as a consummate live performer. Noise11 described the experience as being in the presence of a true legend, a sentiment that has followed Humperdinck throughout a career built on consistency, professionalism and a genuine rapport with his audience.

Born Arnold George Dorsey in Madras, British India, in 1936, Humperdinck’s life in music began long before global fame arrived. Raised in Leicester after his family relocated to England, he initially worked as a saxophonist before finding his voice as a singer in the late 1950s. Early recording attempts under the name Gerry Dorsey brought limited success, and his career was further interrupted by national service and a lengthy battle with tuberculosis.

Everything changed in the mid-1960s when he partnered with manager Gordon Mills and adopted the stage name Engelbert Humperdinck. The transformation was swift and decisive. In 1967, Release Me became an international phenomenon, topping charts in multiple countries and spending an unprecedented 56 consecutive weeks on the charts. It was soon followed by a run of defining hits including The Last Waltz, There Goes My Everything and A Man Without Love, establishing Humperdinck as one of the most recognisable voices of the era.

Emerging alongside The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, Humperdinck carved out his own space during a period of rapid musical change. His success was global, and friendships with contemporaries such as Elvis Presley reflected the mutual respect he commanded within the industry. Over the decades that followed, relentless touring became central to his career, a commitment that continues today.

By the 1970s, Humperdinck had also secured major success in the United States with songs such as After The Lovin’ and This Moment In Time, while his elaborate live productions made him a fixture in Las Vegas. Television series, international residencies and charting albums followed, reinforcing his standing as both a recording artist and a live entertainer.

In more recent years, Humperdinck’s music has found renewed life through film and television. A Man Without Love reached a new audience after appearing in Marvel’s Moon Knight on Disney+, while Quando, Quando, Quando featured in Netflix’s Umbrella Academy. Forever Blowing Bubbles was also used in Sony Pictures’ Bullet Train, further extending his cultural reach well into the streaming era.

In November 2023, the release of the documentary Engelbert Humperdinck: The Legend Continues offered unprecedented access to the singer’s personal and professional life. Shot across two continents, the film chronicled his journey with warmth and humour, underscoring the qualities that have sustained his appeal for more than 60 years.

Now approaching his 90th birthday on May 2, Humperdinck’s achievements remain remarkable. With record sales exceeding 150 million worldwide, dozens of gold and platinum albums, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe and multiple Walk of Fame stars, his legacy is firmly established. His continued relevance, however, lies in his ability to connect, whether through timeless recordings or nights on stage where every song carries lived experience.

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK THE CELEBRATION TOUR DATES 2026
Saturday 4 July, Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall
Monday 6 July, Gold Coast, The Star
Wednesday 8 July, Melbourne, Hamer Hall
Friday 10 July, Adelaide, Her Majesty’s Theatre
Sunday 12 July, Perth, Riverside Theatre
Tuesday 14 July, Sydney, State Theatre

Tickets for all shows go on sale from Tuesday 10 February.

Mellen Events pre-sale runs from 9.00am Tuesday 10 February until 9.00am Thursday 12 February.

General public on-sale begins at 10.00am Thursday 12 February.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Mumford & Sons Announce 2026 Prizefighter Tour With Folk Bitch Trio
Mumford & Sons Announce 2026 Australia & New Zealand Prizefighter Tour With Folk Bitch Trio

Mumford & Sons will return to Australia and New Zealand in April and May 2026 for a three-date arena run in support of their forthcoming sixth album Prizefighter. The tour marks the band's first full-scale shows in the region since the global success surrounding Rushmere in 2025, and follows their sold-out one-night-only return at the Sydney Opera House earlier this year.

December 2, 2025
Josh Groban performs an intimate show at Chapel Off Chapel in Melbourne on Friday 24 July 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Josh Groban Returns For 2026 Gems World Tour

Josh Groban will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2026, with the GEMS World Tour set to showcase the full scale of his catalogue, his theatre triumphs, and his enduring influence as one of the most distinctive vocalists of the modern era. The tour marks his first regional visit since 2016, with fans welcoming the return of a voice that helped define the pop-classical crossover era.

November 25, 2025
Mariachi El Bronx
Mariachi El Bronx And The Bronx Return To Australia With Dual-Headline Super Show In 2026

Mariachi El Bronx and The Bronx will reunite with Australian audiences in March 2026, as Live Nation confirms the Super Show! Band On Band Action! Tour. The run marks the first local dates since the two LA outfits last toured in tandem, and arrives ahead of the first Mariachi El Bronx album in twelve years, which lands on 13 February 2026.

November 24, 2025
Judith Hill performing live during her Letters From A Black Widow era
Judith Hill To Bring Letters From A Black Widow To Australia In May 2026

Grammy winner Judith Hill will tour Australia in May 2026 as she brings her latest album, Letters From A Black Widow, to life for local audiences. The shows will showcase her signature mix of soul, funk and gospel, delivered with the emotional depth that has defined her career. Hill released the album in 2024 and marked a new chapter for the Los Angeles artist, who continues to build on a remarkable legacy shaped by collaboration, resilience and reinvention.

November 18, 2025
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Hoppus To Share Blink-182 Memories And Life Stories In Exclusive Australian Shows March 2026

Mark Hoppus will bring his personal and musical journey to Australia in March, presenting An Evening Of Storytelling and opening the pages of his life and memoir Fahrenheit-182 for fans in Melbourne and Sydney.

November 11, 2025
Patti LaBelle performing live on stage during her 8065 Tour celebration
Patti LaBelle To Celebrate 80th Birthday With 8065 Australia & New Zealand Tour In 2026

The Godmother of Soul, Ms Patti LaBelle, will return to Australia and New Zealand in January 2026 to celebrate her 80th birthday and an extraordinary 65 years in the music industry. Presented by MG Live and Arena Touring, the 8065 Tour will bring the Philadelphia-born legend's unmistakable voice and enduring spirit to audiences across both countries.

October 24, 2025
Electric Callboy live performing with crowd surfing and neon lights
Electric Callboy Return For Massive Australian Arena Run, September 2026

German electronicore provocateurs Electric Callboy have announced a triumphant return to Australia, locking in a five-city arena run for September 2026 that promises to be one of the biggest parties on the heavy music calendar next year. The Tanzneid World Tour will open in Perth on Friday September 4, before rolling through Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and finishing up at Brisbane's Riverstage on Saturday September 12.

October 19, 2025