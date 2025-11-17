Judith Hill To Bring Letters From A Black Widow To Australia In May 2026 - Noise11.com

Grammy winner Judith Hill will tour Australia in May 2026 as she brings her latest album, Letters From A Black Widow, to life for local audiences. The shows will showcase her signature mix of soul, funk and gospel, delivered with the emotional depth that has defined her career. Hill released the album in 2024 and marked a new chapter for the Los Angeles artist, who continues to build on a remarkable legacy shaped by collaboration, resilience and reinvention.

Hill grew up in a tight knit musical family in Los Angeles, where her parents Michiko and Robert “Peewee” Hill played a central role in her artistic development. Both are long standing members of her band and continue to anchor her sound on stage and in the studio. Their influence helped shape a career that has seen Hill emerge as one of the most versatile and expressive vocalists of her generation.

Her early years included performances across Europe and work as a backing vocalist for major artists. Hill’s voice first reached a global audience when she was chosen as Michael Jackson’s duet partner for I Just Can’t Stop Loving You during rehearsals for his This Is It concerts in 2009. Her performance of Heal The World at Jackson’s memorial service later that year introduced her to millions of viewers around the world.

Hill rose further into the spotlight through her role in the 2013 documentary 20 Feet From Stardom, which celebrated the often overlooked craft of the backing vocalist. Hill’s contribution earned her a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Music Film. The film also highlighted her skill as a songwriter, with her original track Desperation featured in the soundtrack.

Around this time Hill expanded her live profile by touring with Josh Groban on his All That Echoes World Tour and performing duets including The Prayer and Remember When It Rained. She also toured with John Legend on his All Of Me UK run in 2014. Hill enjoyed further growth in the recording studio when Prince invited her to Paisley Park to create her 2015 debut album Back In Time. Prince co produced the album and encouraged Hill to embrace a bold and spontaneous approach to recording.

Hill’s 2021 album Baby, I’m Hollywood! explored her early life and the challenges of carving out her creative identity. Letters From A Black Widow, released in 2024, confronts a darker period, as the artist reflects on the losses of her mentors Michael Jackson and Prince. The title reclaims a hurtful label that once surrounded her and transforms it into a powerful statement of self determination.

The single Flame showcases Hill’s fierce vocal command and thematic focus on rebirth. The track captures the emotional energy that drives the album, and the song has become a highlight of her recent performances. Hill also released Dame De La Lumière, a tribute to the women in her family who shaped her musical and personal journey. The song honours the strength of her mother and grandmother, and reflects Hill’s belief in the power of intergenerational stories.

Audiences across the country will have the chance to hear Hill’s new album live when she returns to Australia in May 2026. The shows will feature her parents as part of her band, reinforcing the family dynamic at the heart of her work. Fans can expect a night of soul, funk and gospel fused into a compelling performance from one of the most accomplished voices in contemporary music.

Judith Hill tour dates

Sun, May 17: Blues On Broadbeach Festival, Gold Coast

Tues, May 19: The Lounge, Chatswood

Thurs, May 21: Factory Theatre, Marrickville

Fri, May 22: Memo Music Hall, St Kilda

Sat, May 23: The Gov, Adelaide

Sun, May 24: Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Tues, May 26: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

https://gerrardallmanevents.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)