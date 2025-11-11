Mark Hoppus To Share Blink-182 Memories And Life Stories In Exclusive Australian Shows March 2026 - Noise11.com

Mark Hoppus will bring his personal and musical journey to Australia in March, presenting An Evening Of Storytelling and opening the pages of his life and memoir Fahrenheit-182 for fans in Melbourne and Sydney.

The shows promise an intimate conversation with one of the most influential voices in pop-punk. Hoppus will pull back the curtain on his childhood, his lifelong embrace of alternative music, the rise of Blink-182, and the personal challenges he has overcome, including his public battle with cancer and ongoing experiences with anxiety. The format is simple but powerful: stories, memories, questions, laughs, and reflection from a musician who has spent more than three decades shaping alternative culture across the globe.

Hoppus has already chronicled his life on the page in Fahrenheit-182, released in 2025 and debuting at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The book follows Hoppus from childhood in California through a turbulent upbringing and into the world of punk, skate culture, and DIY music. Fans follow the path that ultimately led him to San Diego in 1992, where a chance introduction by his sister to Tom DeLonge laid the foundation for Blink-182.

The memoir, and this tour, explore how a shy kid with a bass guitar, who spent his early teens idolising The Cure and Descendents, became a voice for a generation raised on suburban boredom, broken hearts, skate parks, and MTV. Hoppus writes candidly about reinventing himself through music, dealing with the fallout of his parents’ divorce, and growing up as a self-described latchkey kid determined to find meaning in chords, distorted amps, and late-night gigs.

Blink-182 would go on to evolve from Californian punk upstarts to platinum-selling global icons. Their breakthrough came with Dude Ranch in 1997 and the Hoppus-penned hit Dammit, before Enema Of The State turned them into household names two years later. Hits like What’s My Age Again?, All The Small Things, and Adam’s Song became era-defining anthems for late-90s and early-2000s youth, while the group’s irreverent humour and highly energetic live shows made them a generational force.

Even during lineup changes and hiatuses, Hoppus never stopped creating. He co-founded +44, launched his successful Hi My Name Is Mark clothing line, hosted Hoppus On Music, worked as a producer for acts across the punk and alternative spectrum, and later formed Simple Creatures. In 2023, Blink-182 returned with One More Time…, debuting at number one in the United States and launching the most successful tour of the band’s career. For all the highs, Hoppus also confronted significant lows, most notably his 2021 cancer diagnosis. His treatment, recovery, and determination became a public moment of vulnerability and strength, resonating deeply with fans worldwide.

His Australian dates promise warmth, humour, honesty, and inspiration, celebrating both survival and evolution. For anyone who has loved Blink-182 or found comfort in the soundtrack of pop-punk adolescence, these shows offer a rare chance to hear the stories behind the lyrics from the man who lived them.

Tickets for both dates go on sale Friday 14 November at 1pm local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale running Thursday 13 November from 12pm until Friday 14 November at 12pm, or until allocations are exhausted.

An Evening Of Storytelling With Mark Hoppus – Australia 2026

Thursday 19 March Melbourne Recital Hall

Saturday 21 March Sydney Opera House

Tickets on sale Friday 14 November at 1pm local.

Live Nation Presale: Thursday 13 November, 12pm local, Friday 14 November, 12pm local.

