Josh Groban Returns For 2026 Gems World Tour - Noise11.com

Josh Groban will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2026, with the GEMS World Tour set to showcase the full scale of his catalogue, his theatre triumphs, and his enduring influence as one of the most distinctive vocalists of the modern era. The tour marks his first regional visit since 2016, with fans welcoming the return of a voice that helped define the pop-classical crossover era.

Born Joshua Winslow Groban, the Los Angeles singer built his early following through dramatic live moments. His breakthrough came when producer David Foster asked the then-unknown teenager to rehearse The Prayer with Celine Dion for the 1999 Grammy Awards. That opportunity led to major television bookings and paved the way for his 2001 self-titled debut album.

These concerts will revisit essential works from a recording career that has moved over 35 million albums worldwide. His discography includes Josh Groban, Closer, Noël, Awake, Illuminations, All That Echoes, Stages, Bridges and Harmony, with many of these titles reaching multi-platinum status.

Groban’s rise accelerated when he appeared on Ally McBeal in 2001, performing You’re Still You and To Where You Are. Those moments connected him with a global television audience and helped drive his early chart breakthrough. His albums soon became international staples, with Closer reaching number one in the United States. Noël later became the highest-selling record of 2007 in America.

His music extended into key film and television projects. He contributed Believe to The Polar Express soundtrack, appeared in Crazy, Stupid, Love and Muppets Most Wanted, and later starred in the Netflix series The Good Cop. He was also a frequent guest on major award broadcasts, including a 2008 Grammy performance with Andrea Bocelli.

In May, Groban released Gems, an 18-track retrospective drawing on career highlights. He followed the set with Hidden Gems, featuring rare recordings and The Constant, a new song written with Pasek and Paul, known for La La Land and The Greatest Showman. Many of these tracks had never been available on streaming platforms.

These two releases were presented during a sold-out run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which reinforced his standing as a live performer capable of theatrical scale and emotional intimacy.

Groban’s passion for musical theatre led to his Broadway debut in 2016 as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre And The Great Comet Of 1812. His performance earned a Tony Award nomination. He again returned to Broadway in 2023 as Sweeney Todd, earning further Tony and Grammy nominations for his work in the acclaimed revival. His stage achievements helped solidify his reputation as one of the rare vocalists able to move seamlessly between pop, classical, and theatrical settings.

Groban continues to support youth arts programs through his Find Your Light Foundation. The organisation advances arts education across the United States, reflecting the influence such programs had on his own development at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and Carnegie Mellon University.

Josh Groban Gems World Tour, Australia And New Zealand, 2026

Wednesday 25 February

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Saturday 28 February

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday 1 March

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 4 March

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 7 March

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Monday 9 March

Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA

