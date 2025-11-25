 Josh Groban Returns For 2026 Gems World Tour - Noise11.com
Josh Groban performs an intimate show at Chapel Off Chapel in Melbourne on Friday 24 July 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Josh Groban performs an intimate show at Chapel Off Chapel in Melbourne on Friday 24 July 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Josh Groban Returns For 2026 Gems World Tour

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2025

in News

Josh Groban will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2026, with the GEMS World Tour set to showcase the full scale of his catalogue, his theatre triumphs, and his enduring influence as one of the most distinctive vocalists of the modern era. The tour marks his first regional visit since 2016, with fans welcoming the return of a voice that helped define the pop-classical crossover era.

Born Joshua Winslow Groban, the Los Angeles singer built his early following through dramatic live moments. His breakthrough came when producer David Foster asked the then-unknown teenager to rehearse The Prayer with Celine Dion for the 1999 Grammy Awards. That opportunity led to major television bookings and paved the way for his 2001 self-titled debut album.

These concerts will revisit essential works from a recording career that has moved over 35 million albums worldwide. His discography includes Josh Groban, Closer, Noël, Awake, Illuminations, All That Echoes, Stages, Bridges and Harmony, with many of these titles reaching multi-platinum status.

Groban’s rise accelerated when he appeared on Ally McBeal in 2001, performing You’re Still You and To Where You Are. Those moments connected him with a global television audience and helped drive his early chart breakthrough. His albums soon became international staples, with Closer reaching number one in the United States. Noël later became the highest-selling record of 2007 in America.

His music extended into key film and television projects. He contributed Believe to The Polar Express soundtrack, appeared in Crazy, Stupid, Love and Muppets Most Wanted, and later starred in the Netflix series The Good Cop. He was also a frequent guest on major award broadcasts, including a 2008 Grammy performance with Andrea Bocelli.

In May, Groban released Gems, an 18-track retrospective drawing on career highlights. He followed the set with Hidden Gems, featuring rare recordings and The Constant, a new song written with Pasek and Paul, known for La La Land and The Greatest Showman. Many of these tracks had never been available on streaming platforms.

These two releases were presented during a sold-out run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which reinforced his standing as a live performer capable of theatrical scale and emotional intimacy.

Groban’s passion for musical theatre led to his Broadway debut in 2016 as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre And The Great Comet Of 1812. His performance earned a Tony Award nomination. He again returned to Broadway in 2023 as Sweeney Todd, earning further Tony and Grammy nominations for his work in the acclaimed revival. His stage achievements helped solidify his reputation as one of the rare vocalists able to move seamlessly between pop, classical, and theatrical settings.

Groban continues to support youth arts programs through his Find Your Light Foundation. The organisation advances arts education across the United States, reflecting the influence such programs had on his own development at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and Carnegie Mellon University.

Josh Groban Gems World Tour, Australia And New Zealand, 2026

Wednesday 25 February
Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Saturday 28 February
ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday 1 March
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 4 March
QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 7 March
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Monday 9 March
Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mariachi El Bronx
Mariachi El Bronx And The Bronx Return To Australia With Dual-Headline Super Show In 2026

Mariachi El Bronx and The Bronx will reunite with Australian audiences in March 2026, as Live Nation confirms the Super Show! Band On Band Action! Tour. The run marks the first local dates since the two LA outfits last toured in tandem, and arrives ahead of the first Mariachi El Bronx album in twelve years, which lands on 13 February 2026.

1 day ago
Judith Hill performing live during her Letters From A Black Widow era
Judith Hill To Bring Letters From A Black Widow To Australia In May 2026

Grammy winner Judith Hill will tour Australia in May 2026 as she brings her latest album, Letters From A Black Widow, to life for local audiences. The shows will showcase her signature mix of soul, funk and gospel, delivered with the emotional depth that has defined her career. Hill released the album in 2024 and marked a new chapter for the Los Angeles artist, who continues to build on a remarkable legacy shaped by collaboration, resilience and reinvention.

November 18, 2025
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Hoppus To Share Blink-182 Memories And Life Stories In Exclusive Australian Shows March 2026

Mark Hoppus will bring his personal and musical journey to Australia in March, presenting An Evening Of Storytelling and opening the pages of his life and memoir Fahrenheit-182 for fans in Melbourne and Sydney.

November 11, 2025
Patti LaBelle performing live on stage during her 8065 Tour celebration
Patti LaBelle To Celebrate 80th Birthday With 8065 Australia & New Zealand Tour In 2026

The Godmother of Soul, Ms Patti LaBelle, will return to Australia and New Zealand in January 2026 to celebrate her 80th birthday and an extraordinary 65 years in the music industry. Presented by MG Live and Arena Touring, the 8065 Tour will bring the Philadelphia-born legend's unmistakable voice and enduring spirit to audiences across both countries.

October 24, 2025
Electric Callboy live performing with crowd surfing and neon lights
Electric Callboy Return For Massive Australian Arena Run, September 2026

German electronicore provocateurs Electric Callboy have announced a triumphant return to Australia, locking in a five-city arena run for September 2026 that promises to be one of the biggest parties on the heavy music calendar next year. The Tanzneid World Tour will open in Perth on Friday September 4, before rolling through Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and finishing up at Brisbane's Riverstage on Saturday September 12.

October 19, 2025
Leon Thomas announces Pholks EP and world tour
Leon Thomas Announces Pholks EP, Drops New Single, and Expands Sold-Out World Tour

Grammy Award-winning artist Leon Thomas will release his new EP Pholks on 24 October through EZMNY/Motown Records, extending a remarkable run that has seen him become one of the most talked-about names in modern R&B.

October 4, 2025
Ron Sexsmith performing live on stage during his Australian and New Zealand tour announcement 2026
Ron Sexsmith To Tour Australia And New Zealand In April 2026

Three-time Juno Award winner Ron Sexsmith, one of Canada's most revered songwriters, will return to Australia and New Zealand in April 2026 for his first visit in over eleven years.

September 23, 2025