Mariachi El Bronx And The Bronx Return To Australia With Dual-Headline Super Show In 2026 - Noise11.com

 Mariachi El Bronx And The Bronx Return To Australia With Dual-Headline Super Show In 2026
Mariachi El Bronx And The Bronx Return To Australia With Dual-Headline Super Show In 2026

by Paul Cashmere on November 24, 2025

in News

Mariachi El Bronx and The Bronx will reunite with Australian audiences in March 2026, as Live Nation confirms the Super Show! Band On Band Action! Tour. The run marks the first local dates since the two LA outfits last toured in tandem, and arrives ahead of the first Mariachi El Bronx album in twelve years, which lands on 13 February 2026.

Born as an imaginative detour from the Los Angeles punk force The Bronx, Mariachi El Bronx emerged in 2008 when the band split sessions between a new punk record and a full mariachi project. The idea drew on the group’s long-standing connection to Hispanic culture in their home city, with founder Matt Caughthran steering a sound that embraced the soul of mariachi while retaining the urgency of punk. The Bronx itself has been active since 2002, with early releases issued through their own label White Drugs before their breakthrough self-titled albums positioned them as one of the most energetic US punk acts of the era.

The Super Show! Band On Band Action! Tour begins in Melbourne on Tuesday 3 March, followed by Newcastle on Thursday 5 March, Sydney on Friday 6 March, and Brisbane on Saturday 7 March. Each night will feature both bands performing back-to-back, using a nine-piece lineup to reimagine catalogue favourites and new material in a format not previously staged in Australia.

In a message to Australian fans, the band says the new show will combine highlights from both projects along with reworked versions of recent tracks. The group notes that this will be the first time audiences will witness a completely integrated Bronx and Mariachi El Bronx set.

Tickets go on sale Friday 28 November at 12pm local time. Mastercard presales open Wednesday 26 November at 12pm local time and conclude Friday 28 November at 11am local time. Live Nation presales run from Thursday 27 November at 12pm local time until Friday 28 November at 11am local time, or until allocations are exhausted.

Australia 2026 Tour Dates
Forum Melbourne, Tuesday 3 March
King Street, Newcastle, Thursday 5 March
Roundhouse, Sydney, Friday 6 March
The Tivoli, Brisbane, Saturday 7 March

