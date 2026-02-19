Foo Fighters Announce Your Favorite Toy Album Ahead of Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters return with new music and a massive stadium tour across Australia and New Zealand.

by Paul Cashmere

Foo Fighters have announced that their 12th studio album, titled Your Favorite Toy, will be released on April 24. The legendary rock group has shared the title track today, giving fans a vibrant taste of their next musical chapter.

Of the single, Dave Grohl says, “’Your Favorite Toy’ really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album. We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.”

The album was recorded at home and is co-produced by Foo Fighters and Oliver Roman.

Tracklist:

Caught In The Echo

Of All People

Window

Your Favorite Toy

If You Only Knew

Spit Shine

Unconditional

Child Actor

Amen, Caveman

Asking For A Friend

On Wednesday this week, the band announced they will be returning to Australia later this year, bringing their unparalleled live show to stadiums in Brisbane, Townsville, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne and Adelaide this November 2026, followed by Christchurch, Auckland and Perth in January 2027.

Frontier Touring is thrilled to announce that one of the biggest and most beloved rock bands of all time, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Foo Fighters, will make their hugely anticipated return to Australia and New Zealand next summer. Celebrating their long standing love of both countries, this return marks another major chapter in the band’s ongoing global touring legacy.

Earlier this year, Foo Fighters played a one off show in Launceston, Tasmania. Today’s news follows Foo Fighters’ recent history making performance in Tasmania, the biggest concert ever held in the State, and their first ever appearance in Launceston. The sold out UTAS Stadium show reaffirmed Foo Fighters’ enduring connection with their fans down under, with frontman Dave Grohl fulfilling his onstage promise that the band would return before his birthday. Buoyed by their Tassie visit and with a reputation for delivering landmark live moments in every corner of the globe, Foo Fighters have added two regional cities, Townsville and Newcastle, to their forthcoming return.

According to Noise11.com, Australia has been central to the Foo Fighters story since their first visit on the Summersault Festival in 1995. The recent Launceston performance became far more than a standard tour stop when it connected decades of Australian history with the band’s own catalogue, grounding a massive stadium scale rock performance in a deeply local story. While Foo Fighters have occasionally delivered these historic moments over the years, the Launceston setlist gave their connection to Australia renewed weight.

Over in Christchurch meanwhile, the band will take to the stage at the city’s newly built, state of the art One New Zealand Stadium, on track to be completed in April.

Renowned for their marathon sets and career spanning performances, as the world’s premier stadium rock band Foo Fighters have sold over 1.8 million records in Australia alone, with nine number one albums to date, the most number ones in any territory for the group. With demand sure to be high for these nine shows, fans are urged to act quickly to secure tickets.

Foo Fighters are stoked to be sharing stages across Australia and New Zealand with 16 of the region’s hottest rising acts, handpicked by the Foos. Arrive early and discover your next favourite band, with a support lineup including Full Flower Moon Band, Mini Skirt, Downgirl, The Belair Lip Bombs, TEENS, The Buoys, C.O.F.F.I.N, FRENZEE, Kurralta Park, Spooky Eyes, Dartz, Seek Help!, Dick Move, Ringlets, Southern River Band and Last Quokka.

Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin.

Australia and New Zealand Dates 2026 and 2027

Thursday 5 November 2026, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

Saturday 7 November 2026, Townsville, Queensland Country Bank Stadium

Tuesday 10 November 2026, Sydney, Accor Stadium

Thursday 12 November 2026, Newcastle, McDonalds Jones Stadium

Saturday 14 November 2026, Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Tuesday 17 November 2026, Adelaide, Coopers Stadium

Tuesday 19 January 2027, Christchurch, One New Zealand Stadium

Friday 22 January 2027, Auckland, Western Springs Stadium

Monday 25 January 2027, Perth, HBF Park

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from Monday 23 February. Tickets will then go on sale Wednesday 25 February.

