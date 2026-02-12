 Morgan Evans Announces Steel Town Tour Across Australia & New Zealand - Noise11.com
Morgan Evans Announces Steel Town Tour Across Australia & New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2026

in Live,News

Beloved Aussie-born, Nashville-based hit-maker Morgan Evans returns home for an epic seven-date tour this May and June, joined by US singer-songwriter Laci Kaye Booth

Morgan Evans, one of Australia’s most celebrated country music exports, is set to light up theatres across Australia and New Zealand this May and June with his highly anticipated Steel Town Tour. Following the success of his 2023-24 Life Upside Down Tour, which included 19 shows and two sold-out nights at the Sydney Opera House, Evans is returning with a show he promises will be his biggest yet.

The Steel Town Tour kicks off on Thursday 21 May in Perth and will hit Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane before heading to Auckland and Christchurch in early June. Evans will be joined on all dates by special guest Laci Kaye Booth, whose 2024 album The Loneliest Girl In The World marked her as one of Spotify’s Artists To Watch for 2026.

“The Steel Town Tour will be the biggest tour I’ve ever done, the biggest show, the biggest band and a record that was created to be shared live! I can’t wait!” Evans said, underlining the excitement surrounding his homecoming performances.

Morgan John Evans was born in Newcastle, New South Wales, on 24 April 1985. His musical journey began at age 13, performing in local bands before winning the state high school band competition Youthrock in 2002 with his rock trio Extortion, later renamed Solver. By 2007, Evans had won the Road to Tamworth competition, earning the chance to record in Nashville, a city that would soon become his creative home.

Evans’ debut studio album, Morgan Evans, arrived in 2014, peaking at number 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart and earning him multiple CMC Music Awards, including Oz Artist of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. The release established him as a singer-songwriter capable of blending heartfelt lyrics with compelling live performances.

Relocating permanently to Nashville in 2017 proved transformative. His US debut single, Kiss Somebody, became a chart-topper, followed by 2018’s Things That We Drink To, featuring the 4x Platinum hit Day Drunk. The album earned him a spot on Billboard’s Country Artists To Watch list, while his catalogue quickly surpassed a billion career streams.

Evans’ live credentials are equally impressive, highlighted by headlining CMC Rocks QLD in 2022 alongside Kane Brown and Brad Paisley, and his sold-out Sydney Opera House shows in 2023. His Life Upside Down EP, written during a period of personal upheaval, showcased both vulnerability and resilience, with tracks like Over for You resonating strongly with fans.

Evans’ upcoming album Steel Town, out 20 March, marks a creative rebirth. Its cinematic title track evokes the streets and suburbs of Newcastle, where Evans grew up, blending autobiographical detail with a coastal-country rock sound reminiscent of Springsteen. “Steel Town is about where I come from and why I am the way I am. Newy was a beautiful place to grow up, but also a tough one, and we poured all of that into this record,” he explains.

The album spans eleven tracks, exploring themes of home, healing, and hope. It represents Evans at his most complete, a body of work designed for live performance and communal experience.

US singer-songwriter Laci Kaye Booth complements Evans’ sound with her earthy yet ethereal country style. Booth’s 2024 album The Loneliest Girl In The World channels reflective storytelling, often mining beauty from heartbreak. Her inclusion on the Steel Town Tour promises a dynamic musical evening, bridging Nashville sensibilities with universal narratives of love, loss, and resilience.

The Steel Town Tour offers a rare opportunity for fans to experience one of Australia’s finest country exports performing at the height of his powers, alongside an emerging international talent poised for breakout success.

Tour Dates
Thursday 21 May, Perth WA, ICF Warehouse (18+)
Saturday 23 May, Melbourne VIC, Forum Melbourne (18+)
Monday 25 May, Adelaide SA, Thebarton Theatre (Lic. All Ages)
Wednesday 27 May, Sydney NSW, Enmore Theatre (Lic. All Ages)
Saturday 30 May, Brisbane QLD, The Fortitude Music Hall (18+)
Tuesday 2 June, Auckland NZ, Powerstation (18+)
Thursday 4 June, Christchurch NZ, Christchurch Town Hall (Lic. All Ages)

Presale via Frontier Members begins Monday 16 February 2pm local time, general sale Tuesday 17 February 2pm local time. Tickets and details at frontiertouring.com/morganevans

