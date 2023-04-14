Jackson Browne Sydney and Melbourne Shows This Weekend Postponed - Noise11.com

Jackson Browne’s Sydney show tonight (Saturday) and the already postponed Melbourne show (tomorrow, April 16) have been postponed.
The original Melbourne show on Thursday in Melbourne was postponed to Sunday. The Sunday show is part of this new postponement.
The official announcement:
JACKSON BROWNE
Frontier Touring wish to advise that, due to illness, Jackson Browne’s scheduled performances at Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, tonight (Saturday 14 April) and Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, on Sunday 16 April, are postponed.
In a statement this morning, the singer says:
“My Dear Friends,
I’m sorry to have to tell you that I’m still very sick, and have to postpone my concert at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney. Though I have been taking antibiotics, and have had three days of vocal rest, that has not produced the results I was hoping for. In fact, I don’t actually know what kind of infection I have.
This means that I must postpone the rescheduled Melbourne show also. I’m very disappointed, because our shows have been going so well, and we have all been so excited to play for you. I’m disappointed too, not to get to hear Liz Stringer! I promise to get back here at the first opportunity, and play these two shows.”
Fans are urged to hold onto their tickets, with details of the rescheduled dates to be confirmed in the coming days. Tickets for the original Sydney and Melbourne shows will be valid for the new dates – ticketholders will be contacted directly by Ticketek with details. Patrons unable to attend the rescheduled dates are able to obtain a full refund. For any further questions, please contact Ticketek via the link here.
Frontier Touring appreciate fans’ understanding and wish Jackson a speedy recovery.
JACKSON BROWNE
With special guest Liz Stringer (Melb/Syd)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
APRIL 2023
Presented by Frontier Touring and The Sound (NZ only)
TOUR INFORMATION: frontiertouring.com/jacksonbrowne
Saturday 15 April
Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW
POSTPONED
Sunday 16 April
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC
POSTPONED
Tuesday 18 April
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland, NZ
Licensed All Ages
Ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
Wednesday 19 April
Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ
Licensed All Ages
Ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
Friday 21 April
Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ
Licensed All Ages
Ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.
