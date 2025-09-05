 Elton John’s ‘Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy’ Gets 50th Anniversary Reissue - Noise11.com
Elton John’s ‘Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy’ Gets 50th Anniversary Reissue

by Noise11.com on September 5, 2025

in News

Half a century after it first conquered charts around the world, Elton John’s landmark 1975 album Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy is being celebrated with a special 50th Anniversary Edition, due October 24th.

Originally released in May 1975, Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy is Elton’s ninth studio album and a deeply personal chronicle of the early musical careers of Elton (Captain Fantastic) and Bernie Taupin (the Brown Dirt Cowboy). The record follows the duo’s struggles to break through in London’s competitive music scene, capturing their trials, triumphs, and the spark that would fuel a legendary partnership.

The 50th Anniversary Edition will be available across multiple formats, including a deluxe 2LP coloured vinyl set, a 2CD edition, and digital releases.

The 2LP set comes in a deluxe package featuring foil cover detailing and a 28-page booklet with a newly compiled scrapbook, sleeve notes, and never-before-seen diary entries from Elton in 1974. LP2 includes six previously unreleased session demos along with four performances from Captain Fantastic Live 2005, recorded at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary.

Meanwhile, the 2CD edition mirrors the LP content and adds three bonus tracks exclusive to this format. A 24-page booklet accompanies the set, featuring a curated scrapbook and fresh sleeve notes.

Fans can revisit classic tracks including “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” and “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds,” alongside rare demos like “Bitter Fingers” and “Writing.” The live recordings from 2005 capture the album performed in full, offering a snapshot of Elton’s enduring stage presence.

Tracklisting (2CD Edition)

CD1 – Original Album
Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy
Tower Of Babel
Bitter Fingers
Tell Me When The Whistle Blows
Someone Saved My Life Tonight
(Gotta Get A) Meal Ticket
Better Off Dead
Writing
We All Fall In Love Sometimes
Curtains
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
One Day At A Time
Philadelphia Freedom
House Of Cards

CD2 – Demos & Live 2005
Tell Me When The Whistle Blows (Session Demo)
Captain Fantastic Take 1 (Session Demo)
Writing (Session Demo)
We All Fall In Love Sometimes (Session Demo)
Captain Fantastic Take 2 (Session Demo)
Bitter Fingers (Session Demo)
Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy (Live 2005)
Bitter Fingers (Live 2005)
Tell Me When The Whistle Blows (Live 2005)
Someone Saved My Life Tonight (Live 2005)
(Gotta Get A) Meal Ticket (Live 2005)
Better Off Dead (Live 2005)
We All Fall In Love Sometimes / Curtains (Live 2005)

