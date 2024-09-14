 Elton John Has Finished Work On His 32nd Album - Noise11.com
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John Has Finished Work On His 32nd Album

by Music-News.com on September 15, 2024

in News

Sir Elton John has finished work on his 32nd studio album.

Sir Elton has handed over the finished record to his label and had planned for it to come out towards the end of the year to coincide with his new documentary, ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’, but plans are now up in the air because Elton is battling a serious eye infection that has left him with limited vision.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Elton has quietly been working on the album all year.

“The initial plan was for a Christmas release and to end the year on a high with the new album and his new documentary.

“But his health has meant things are up in the air.

“A few people are surprised that Elton has managed to complete it by the end of the summer, but now it has officially been handed in.”

Elton – who retired from touring following the conclusion of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ in 2023 – recently revealed there are a string of young British pop stars he is keen to collaborate with.

He told Variety: “There are plenty of young singers around. I mean, this has been the summer of the great female singers and songwriters. Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX and Gracie Abrams — they’ve just ruled it. They’ve made records that are really good songs, and they brought a lot of joy to the people. And the songs are really good songs, so I’m happy to sing with any of those people.”

Sir Elton dubbed ‘Taylor Swift the biggest “phenomenon” since The Beatles.

Asked if he’d like to do a duet with her, he replied: “She’s a great songwriter, she’s a great artist and she’s a phenomenon. I’ve never seen a phenomenon like that since the Beatles, and she works her a** off, so good luck. Good luck to her.”

music-news.com

