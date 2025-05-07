Pink Floyd Look Good For UK No 1 Album This Week - Noise11.com

Pink Floyd are on course to claim their seventh UK Number 1 album this week, as Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII dominates the midweek Official Albums Chart.

Floyd’s iconic 1975 concert film, directed by Adrian Maben and filmed in the hauntingly atmospheric Roman amphitheatre of Pompeii, has been digitally remastered from its original 35mm footage. This definitive new edition features freshly mixed audio by acclaimed producer Steven Wilson and is available across multiple formats including 2CD, 2LP, Blu-ray and DVD.

If the band hold onto the top spot by Friday, they’ll add Pompeii to an already formidable string of chart-topping albums: Atom Heart Mother (1970), Wish You Were Here (1975), The Final Cut (1983), The Division Bell (1994), Pulse (Live) (1995), and The Endless River (2014). The milestone would see Pink Floyd rise further among the elite ranks of acts with the most UK Number 1 albums, joining the likes of Blur and George Michael.

Elsewhere in the midweek chart, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet edges back up into the Top 3, while Ed Sheeran’s +–=÷× (Tour Collection) re-enters the Top 5, bolstered by the announcement of his eighth studio album PLAY and the strong debut of his new single Old Phone.

Former Erasure frontman Andy Bell could celebrate his first solo Top 5 album with Ten Crowns, currently tracking at Number 4. Manchester stalwarts James look set for their 13th Top 10 entry as James (Live at the Acropolis) lands at Number 5 midweek.

Elsewhere, Newcastle singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin is aiming for his first Top 10 album with sophomore release Love Is For Everyone (10), while Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) is rising fast at Number 12. Suzanne Vega also eyes a return to the Top 40 with her tenth studio album Flying With Angels, currently sitting at Number 31.

Final chart positions will be confirmed this Friday by the Official Charts Company.

music-news.com

