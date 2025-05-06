 James Baker of the Hoodoo Gurus, Beasts of Bourbon Dies At Age 71 - Noise11.com
James Baker of the Hoodoo Gurus, Beasts of Bourbon Dies At Age 71

by Paul Cashmere on May 6, 2025

in News

James Baker, a founding member and drummer for The Hoodoo Gurus, later with Beasts of Bourbon and The Dubrovniks, has died at the age of 71.

Baker formed The Victims with Dave Faulkner in Fremantle, Western Australia in 1977. Together they co-wrote The Victims ‘Television Addict’.

Baker joined The Invaders in 1978 with Kim Salmon as they were renamed The Scientists.

In 1981, former Le Hoodoo Gurus in Sydney with Dave Faulkner, Roddy Radalj of The Scientists and Kimble Rendall of XL Capris. Rendall died in April 2025 at age 67.

Hoodoo Gurus Founding Member Kimble Rendall Has Passed Away Aged 67

James Baker was the drummer on Hoodoo Gurus debut album ‘Stoneage Romeos’ but was sacked soon after by the band.

James then joined Beasts of Bourbon. They recorded three albums ‘The Axeman’s Jazz’ (1984), ‘Sour Mash’ (1988) and Black Milk’ (1990). Beasts reunited James with Kim Salmon of The Scientists and aligned him with Tex Perkins.

Next came The Dubrovniks but in 1995 Baker returned to Perth.

James played in Perth bands Rockin’ Hendy (since 2000) and The Painkillers (since 2005). He was inducted into the Western Australian Hall of Fame in 2006.

