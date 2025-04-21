Hoodoo Gurus Founding Member Kimble Rendall Has Passed Away - Noise11.com

Kimble Rendall, a founding member of Hoodoo Gurus and before that XL Capris, has died.

Kimble was also a movie director. He worked on ‘The Matrix Reloaded’, ‘The Matrix Revolutions’, ‘I, Robot’, ‘Casanova’ and ‘Ghost Writer’.

He was a music video director who worked with The Angels, Cold Chisel, Boom Crash Opera, Rockmelons, Mental As Anything, Peter Blakely, and Hoodoo Gurus and XL Capris.

Kimble, Tim Gooding and Johanna Pigott formed XL Capris in Sydney in 1978. Their debut single was a punk cover of crooner Tommy Leonetti’s ‘My City of Sydney’.

Kimble met Dave Faulkner on New Years Eve 1980 and in January 1981 Hoodoo Gurus formed. Kimble also managed the band at the time. He left the band prior to the release of the first single ‘Lelani’ (1982) but plays on the song.

For the next decade Kimble worked on music videos before founding Flat Rock Pictures in 1994. The company initially made television commercials before moving into movies.

Kimble was the director of the 2000 horror movie ‘Cut’ starring Molly Ringwald and Kylie Minogue.

Kimble was married to Basia Bonkowski who presented the RV shows ‘Rock Around The World’ (SBS) and ‘Music Video’ (Channel 10). Basia died in 2022.

Media commentator Melissa Hoyer posted:

Vale Kimble Rendall . . . . Musician, advertising guru, film director, husband, devoted dad & a very good friend to many. . . One of the very, very good men – Kimble was married to the ‘first lady of music television’, the late Basia Bonkowski & carved out a huge reputation in music (he was in the XL Capris & the Hoodoo Gurus); a leading figure in the advertising world (what award didn’t he win?) and went onto became a mega successful film director. . . Thank you for being in our lives Kimble. You were a compassionate, constantly creative, funny, clever & perennially entertaining one-off … & the time had come to join your beloved Basia. Everyone loved you Kimble, none more than your children – Billy and Camille- & those brilliant times with you, the fam & eclectic friends will never, ever be forgotten. Just a few months ago Kimble got up on stage with the Gurus for a guest appearance: he was so incredibly chuffed – couldn’t wipe the smile off his face. Rest in Peace dear friend.

