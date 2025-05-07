 Rolling Stones Tequila Sunrise Creator Bobby Lozoff Dies Aged 77 - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones Tequila Sunrise Creator Bobby Lozoff Dies Aged 77

by Paul Cashmere on May 7, 2025

in News

Fun fact: The Rolling Stones made the Tequila Sunrise famous first, not Eagles.

And on a sad note, San Francisco bartender Robert ‘Bobby’ Lozoff, the man who invented the Tequila Sunrise cocktail for The Rolling Stones has died at the age of 77.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Bobby first made the cocktail at a private party in 1969 for The Rolling Stones at The Trident restaurant in Sausalito. Promoter Bill Graham put on the party for The Stones following the 1969 Altamont Speedway concert resulting in three deaths.

Lozoff was the bartender of the night. Keith Richards walked up to the bar and asked for a margarita and Lozoff put him onto his drink, the Tequila Sunrise.

It was the perfect touring cocktail. All you needed was Tequila, orange juice and Grenadine. It became Keith’s drink of choice so much so that the 1972 tour was dubbed the ‘Cocaine and Tequila Sunrise’ tour. And THAT is how the title made its way to Eagles. Don Henley and Glenn Frey wrote a song about it, their classic ‘Tequila Sunrise’.

The Trident was a popular hangout for rock stars. It was owned at the time by The Kingston Trio. David Crosby and Janis Joplin were regulars. Lozoff poured drinks from behind the bar from the moment he was 21. He moved to Hawaii in 1976.

Lozoff’s recipe was:

How to make a Tequila Sunrise cocktail:

INGREDIENTS USED: 4 oz (120 ml) Fresh Orange Juice 2 oz (60 ml)
Silver Tequila 1/2 oz (15 ml)
Grenadine Syrup
Garnish with a Half Orange Wheel

