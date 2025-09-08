Elton John Premieres 2005 Live Video Of ‘Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy’ - Noise11.com

Elton John has premiered a live video performance of his landmark title track ‘Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy’ ahead of the upcoming 50th Anniversary Edition of the album.

The newly released clip was filmed at Madison Square Garden in September 2005 during Elton’s Peachtree Road tour. The shows marked a historic moment for fans — Elton and his band revisited Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy in depth, performing eight of the album’s ten tracks in full for the first time since Midsummer Music at Wembley Stadium in 1975.

The live cut, now titled ‘Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy (Captain Fantastic Live / 2005)’, serves as the latest preview of the 50th Anniversary Edition of Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy, due October 24, 2025.

The 50th anniversary release will arrive in multiple formats, including 2LP, 2CD, Blu-Ray, and digital, offering fans remastered audio, live material, and video footage celebrating one of Elton John’s most acclaimed works.

Originally released in 1975, Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy chronicled the early career of Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin, reaching number one in both the US and UK upon release. It remains a fan favourite and a defining moment in Elton’s career.

The release of the 2005 live video offers a rare glimpse at Elton revisiting the album three decades later, with the kind of stadium-sized showmanship only he could deliver.

The Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition) is available October 24.

Watch the live video:

