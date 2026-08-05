Elvis Costello Details Massive My Aim Is True Anniversary Box Set - Noise11 Music News

The release offers an unprecedented look at the period between 1976 and 1978 when Costello transitioned from a data entry clerk writing songs on the side into a defining figure of the new wave movement. By unpacking master reels, bedroom cassette recordings, and early studio sessions, the box set documents the meticulous construction of an album that fundamentally reshaped modern rock songwriting.

by Paul Cashmere

Disc one features a fresh remaster of the original album recorded in North London with the American country rock band Clover, complete with “Watching The Detectives” positioned at the conclusion of side one to mirror original international editions.

Disc two, titled The Blue Print, presents seventeen acoustic recordings from 1975 and 1976, capturing early iterations of tracks that later evolved into songs for subsequent albums like Armed Forces and Get Happy!!.

Disc three compiles outtakes highlighting Costello’s early aspirations as a professional songwriter for other artists, featuring pedal steel instrumentation on cuts like “Radio Sweetheart”.

Disc four, Becoming The Attractions, maps the transitional period when keyboardist Steve Nieve, drummer Pete Thomas, and bassist Bruce Thomas reinterpreted the material for live performance.

The final disc captures a 2007 benefit concert at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco where Costello reunited with Clover. Furthermore, the package includes a seventy-two-page essay penned by Costello alongside contributions from peers such as Nick Lowe, Rosanne Cash, and Warren Zanes.

Originally recorded over six four-hour sessions at Pathway Studios in Islington for a modest budget, My Aim Is True was produced by Nick Lowe and released on Stiff Records in July 1977. At the time, Costello was performing under the moniker D.P. Costello while maintaining a day job, utilizing backing from Clover who had relocated from California.

Label executives subsequently suggested changing his professional name to Elvis and refining his visual presentation to align with the burgeoning punk movement. Although initial singles failed to chart, the record eventually peaked at number fourteen on the UK charts and achieved significant success as an import in the United States, establishing his reputation for lyricism driven by pointed observation and sharp emotional candor.

The historical weight of My Aim Is True remains a cornerstone of late-seventies alternative music, frequently cited among the finest debut albums in rock history. This archival expansion provides listeners with structural insight into Costello’s creative methodology, revealing how songs were edited, rearranged, and repurposed across different musical projects. Rather than presenting a straightforward victory lap, the compilation exposes the trial and error of a songwriter finding his distinct voice on the fringes of the mainstream music industry.

My Aim Is True (49th Anniversary Edition) will be available physically and digitally on October 2 via UMe. Fans and historians can anticipate a profound reassessment of a foundational body of work that continues to influence generations of alternative and indie musicians worldwide.

Tracklisting:

CD1: My Aim Is True

Welcome To The Working Week – 2026 Remaster

Miracle Man – 2026 Remaster

No Dancing – 2026 Remaster

Blame It On Cain – 2026 Remaster

Alison – 2026 Remaster

Sneaky Feelings – 2026 Remaster

(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes – 2026 Remaster

Less Than Zero – 2026 Remaster

Mystery Dance – 2026 Remaster

Pay It Back – 2026 Remaster

I’m Not Angry – 2026 Remaster

Waiting For The End Of The World – 2026 Remaster

Watching The Detectives – Single Version

CD2: The Blue Print

I Turn Around – Hope & Anchor Studio

Losing You – Hope & Anchor Studio

Leverman – Hope & Anchor Studio

Citizen Junction – Hope & Anchor Studio

I Hear A Melody – Pathway Studios

Poison Moon – Bedroom Recording

Wave A White Flag – Bedroom Recording

Mercury Wings – Ms. Dore’s Tape

Jump Up – Hope & Anchor Studio

No Star – Hope & Anchor Studio

Walk On – Hope & Anchor Studio

Radio Soul – Hope & Anchor Studio

Clean Money – Hope & Anchor Studio

Don’t Put A Levy On My Love – Hope & Anchor Studio

Play It Safe – Hope & Anchor Studio

Imagination (Is A Powerful Deceiver) – Hope & Anchor Studio

I Can’t Turn It Off – Hope & Anchor Studio

CD3: The Stranger In The House

Radio Sweetheart – My Aim Is True Outtake

Cheap Reward – Bedroom Recording

Mystery Dance – Bedroom Recording

Stranger In The House – My Aim Is True Outtake

Running Out Of Angels – Hope & Anchor Studio

Just Like A Jukebox – Hope & Anchor Studio

I Don’t Want To Go Home – Pathway Studios

Blame It On Cain – Bedroom Recording

Blue Minute – Ms. Dore’s Tape

Pay It Back – Bedroom Recording

Exiles Road – Flip City – Hope & Anchor Studio

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door – Flip City – Hope & Anchor Studio

Sweet Revival – Flip City – Hope & Anchor Studio

Pay It Back – Flip City – Hope & Anchor Studio

Imagination (Is A Powerful Deceiver) – Flip City – Hope & Anchor Studio

Living In Paradise – Hope & Anchor Studio

Welcome To The Working Week – Pathway Studios

Miracle Man – Bedroom Recording

Miracle Man – Pathway Studios

(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes – Ms. Dore’s Tape

(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes – Pathway Studios

Waiting For The End Of The World – Pathway Studios

Living In Paradise – My Aim Is True Outtake

Call On Me – Pathway Studios

Watching The Detectives – Pathway Studios Trio Version

No Action – Pathway Studios Trio Version

Poison Moon – Ms. Dore’s Tape

Stranger In The House – Ms. Dore’s Tape

CD4: Becoming The Attractions

Alison – What’s On Granada Reports

Introduction By Dave Robinson – Live, The Nashville Room

Mystery Dance – Live, The Nashville Room

Pay It Back – Soundcheck, The Nashville Room

Radio Sweetheart – Soundcheck, The Nashville Room

Sneaky Feelings – Soundcheck, The Nashville Room

Crawling To The U.S.A. – Soundcheck, The Nashville Room

Lip Service – Pathway Studios

(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes- with Introduction Top Of The Pops

Interview No. 1 – Good Afternoon with Mavis Nicholson

Watching The Detectives – Good Afternoon Broadcast

Interview No. 2 – Good Afternoon with Mavis Nicholson

Hoover Factory – Good Afternoon Rehearsal

I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself – Live Stiffs, University of East Anglia, Norwich, U.K.

Whole Wide World – Live Stiffs, University Of Leicester, Leicester, U.K.

KSAN Intro – Old Waldorf, San Francisco, CA

Pump It Up – Old Waldorf, San Francisco, CA

Lip Service – Unknown Field Recording

Mystery Dance – Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

Blame It On Cain – Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

Less Than Zero (Dallas Version) – Warner Theater, Washington D.C.

Waiting For The End Of The World – The Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, OH

Miracle Man – Warner Theater, Washington D.C.

Watching The Detectives – Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

I’m Not Angry – Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

CD5: Covered In Clover

Welcome To The Working Week (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Miracle Man (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

No Dancing (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Intro To Blame It On Cain (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Blame It On Cain (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Alison (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Intro To Sneaky Feelings (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Sneaky Feelings (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Intro To Red Shoes (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Less Than Zero (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Mystery Dance (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Pay It Back (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

I’m Not Angry (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Waiting For The End Of The World / Gloria (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Watching The Detectives (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Mr. Moon (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Intro To The Love Trilogy (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Love Has No Pride (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

Love Is Gone (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding (Live – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA – November 8, 2007)

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