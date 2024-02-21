 Engelbert Humperdinck Has The Hot Ticket of 2024 - Noise11.com
Engelbert Humperdinck performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Thursday 29 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Engelbert Humperdinck performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Thursday 29 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Engelbert Humperdinck Has The Hot Ticket of 2024

by Paul Cashmere on February 21, 2024

in News

If Taylor Swift fans are called Swifties, what are Engelbert Humperdinck fans called? Humpers?

Engelbert already has sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide so he is adding more.

There is a new date for Brisbane and a new start date for the tour (13 May). Sydney also has a new show for the Sydney Opera House on May 20.

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK TOUR DATES 2024:

Monday 13th May
QPAC, Brisbane QLD
***NEW SHOW***

Tuesday 14th May
QPAC, Brisbane QLD
***SOLD OUT***

Thursday 16th May
The Star, Gold Coast, QLD
***FINAL TICKETS***

Saturday 18th May
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA
***SOLD OUT***

Monday 20th May
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
***SOLD OUT***

Tuesday 21st May
State Theatre, Sydney NSW
***NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED***

Thursday 23rd May
Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC
***SOLD OUT***

Saturday 25th May
Riverside Theatre – PCEC, Perth WA
***FINAL TICKETS***

Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman

