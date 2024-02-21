Engelbert Humperdinck Has The Hot Ticket of 2024 - Noise11.com

If Taylor Swift fans are called Swifties, what are Engelbert Humperdinck fans called? Humpers?

Engelbert already has sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide so he is adding more.

There is a new date for Brisbane and a new start date for the tour (13 May). Sydney also has a new show for the Sydney Opera House on May 20.

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK TOUR DATES 2024:

Monday 13th May

QPAC, Brisbane QLD

***NEW SHOW***

Tuesday 14th May

QPAC, Brisbane QLD

***SOLD OUT***

Thursday 16th May

The Star, Gold Coast, QLD

***FINAL TICKETS***

Saturday 18th May

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA

***SOLD OUT***

Monday 20th May

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

***SOLD OUT***

Tuesday 21st May

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

***NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED***

Thursday 23rd May

Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

***SOLD OUT***

Saturday 25th May

Riverside Theatre – PCEC, Perth WA

***FINAL TICKETS***

