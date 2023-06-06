Eric Clapton To Play Six Dates In UK/Ireland In 2024 - Noise11.com

Eric Clapton is set to play two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall as part of a six-date UK and Ireland tour in 2024.

Clapton will kick off the run on May 9 at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, before heading to Liverpool, Birmingham and Dublin, Ireland, and wrapping at the iconic venue in Kensington on May 20 and 21.

Eric Clapton first performed at the world-famous concert venue with The Yardbirds in 1964, and he’s since played there more than 200 times, which is more than any other artist.

What’s more, on June 23, fans can get their hands on the expanded live LP ‘The Definitive 24 Nights’ from Clapton’s 24-night residency at RAH in 1991.

Clapton’s most recent concerts there were for the pair of Jeff Beck tribute concerts, alongside rockers such as Sir Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Johnny Depp last month.

Eric Clapton organised the star-studded shows with Beck’s widow Sandra.

Beck, ranked fifth in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time, won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice – once with The Yardbirds in 1992 and as a solo artist in 2009.

One highlight from the show was Depp inviting ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett on stage, with the Hollywood actor singing as they strummed to a cover of John Lennon’s 1970 track ‘Isolation’.

Beck passed away on January 10, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Eric Clapton UK and Ireland Tour 2024 dates:

May 09: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

May 11: Liverpool M and S Bank Arena, UK

May 13: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

May 16: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

May 20: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 21: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

