Eric Clapton Took Issue With Ozzy Osbourne Lyric - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne attempted to change a lyric to his new song ‘One Of Those Days’ after Eric Clapton took issue with what he thought was an anti-Jesus stance.

Osbourne has clarified that it’s not a song opposing Christ and revealed he struggled to come up with a replacement lyric after guitar legend Clapton, 77, who features on the rock song, questioned it.

Speaking to the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, Ozzy insisted: “It’s not an I Am An Anti-Christ song.

“It’s about those days where everything goes fucking wrong, and you’re going nuts trying to fix everything up.”

On Clapton’s query, he went on: “He said, ‘Oh, I’m not sure about that lyric’.

“So we tried to replace it with some alternatives. We did ‘One of those days where I don’t believe in Christmas’ but it didn’t sound right. Losing faith in Jesus makes much more sense when the world is turning to shit.”

The track is featured on his upcoming solo LP ‘Patient Number 9’.

Osbourne said: “I think that song and the whole album turned out great.”

Ozzy is determined to get back onstage again as a “thank you” to his fans, but it’s not been possible so far due to his health issues.

Osbourne suffers from Parkinson’s disease and recently underwent surgery to readjust 15 metal rods on his spine, which were fitted following a quad-bike accident in 2003, but became dislodged after he suffered a nasty fall.

Ozzy added: “One of the reasons I made this record is so that people don’t forget me, and by hook or by crook I’ll be onstage again one day to say ‘thank you’ to the fans. If I can’t, I can’t, but my desire is strong.”

Ozzy is hoping to bag a number one album with ‘Patient Number 9’.

Ozzy Osbourne managed to score a number three in the UK and US with his 12th solo record ‘Ordinary Man’ in 2020, and he’s hoping to jump two places in the Official UK Chart with his new record, which drops on September 9.

He said: “I still want to have a No.1 record in England. And this album is worthy of being the one.”

