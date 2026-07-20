Everlast Releases ‘Peace Of Mind' Ahead Of Embers To Ashes Album - Noise11 Music News

Everlast has unveiled the new single and video for ‘Peace Of Mind’, the latest preview of his first studio album in eight years, *Embers To Ashes*, ahead of its release on August 28.

by Paul Cashmere

Everlast has released the new single and music video for ‘Peace Of Mind’, offering another look at Embers To Ashes, his first studio album in eight years. The song continues the rollout for the August 28 release, bringing together producer Yelawolf, mixer Chris Lord-Alge and artist Tristan Eaton for a project that reflects on redemption, resilience and the experiences that have shaped the Grammy-winning songwriter over the past decade.

The release marks the fourth preview from Embers To Ashes, following earlier songs ‘Stones’, ‘My Hollywood’ and ‘Losing Man’s Game’. While each has explored different aspects of Everlast’s songwriting, ‘Peace Of Mind’ centres on themes of self-awareness, accountability and finding purpose despite personal and social turmoil.

Musically, the track continues the blend of blues, rock and hip hop that has defined much of Everlast’s solo career since the late 1990s. The accompanying video features graffiti pioneer RISK, reinforcing the song’s connections to both hip hop culture and personal expression.

Songwriter David Ray, credited professionally as D-Ray and known for his work with Jelly Roll as well as his contributions to Embers To Ashes, explained that the song developed quickly once the writing session began.

“Yela and Erik had the concept for the song,” Ray said. “I had just walked outside to smoke, and by the time they made it to me, Yela already had a percussion vibe and melody, while Erik was starting on the verse one lyrics.”

He said the song reflected shared experiences among the writers.

“The song wrote itself because I feel like we’d all seen people take what they thought was a shortcut to success, or to true peace in general, and we all related to that so much. The song is a story not only about being yourself, but also trusting what you’re capable of, forgiving and countering hate with love, without regret.”

Ray highlighted one passage from the lyrics that resonated most strongly with him:

“In a world of hate you gotta fight for love. Every night you pray but it’s not enough. When you beg for change and the good Lord calls your bluff.”

Embers To Ashes continues a creative partnership that began with a conversation more than a decade ago. Everlast first met Yelawolf in Berlin in 2015, where Yelawolf expressed an interest in producing an album for him. The two eventually reunited in Nashville to record the project, with Yelawolf also encouraging Everlast to broaden the writing process by collaborating with co-writers including David Ray.

The album also reflects a turbulent period in Everlast’s life, including the destruction of his Los Angeles home in the 2018 Woolsey Fire, the pandemic and the breakdown of his marriage. Those experiences are woven throughout songs examining loss, endurance and personal growth.

Previous previews have explored similar territory. ‘Stones’ examined forgiveness and recovery, while ‘My Hollywood’ reflected on the realities of success in the entertainment industry. ‘Losing Man’s Game’ continued those themes through a collaboration with Andy Frasco, Amigo The Devil and DJ Muggs, with Everlast describing the song as embracing “the freedom in being broken.”

Born Erik Francis Schrody, Everlast first achieved international success as the frontman of House Of Pain, whose 1992 hit ‘Jump Around’ remains one of hip hop’s defining recordings. He later reinvented himself with the triple platinum 1998 solo album Whitey Ford Sings The Blues, which merged rap, blues, folk and rock and produced the enduring hit ‘What It’s Like’.

His career has included collaborations with artists across multiple genres, including Santana, with whom he won a Grammy Award for ‘Put Your Lights On’. Rather than remaining tied to a single musical style, Everlast has continued to move between hip hop, Americana, blues and rock throughout more than three decades of recording.

The release of Embers To Ashes also reflects the increasingly common path taken by established artists working through independent label partnerships while retaining creative control. The album will be issued through Everlast’s Martyr Inc Records in partnership with Thirty Tigers and Regime Music Group.

With ‘Peace Of Mind’ now available, Everlast continues the gradual unveiling of an album shaped by personal upheaval, reflection and resilience. Embers To Ashes is scheduled for release on August 28 and marks another chapter in a career built on storytelling that crosses traditional genre boundaries.

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