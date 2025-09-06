Excide Announce Second Album ‘Bastard Hymns’ With New Single ‘Worth Your Salt’ - Noise11.com

Post-hardcore rising force Excide, Tyler Washington, Gill Gonzalez, Gage Lanza, Caleb Hogue, and Jacob Paris, have announced their highly anticipated second album Bastard Hymns, due for release on November 28 via SharpTone Records.

The album follows their 2022 debut Deliberate Revolver and represents a bold new chapter for the North Carolina band, who have been carving out their own distinct space in the modern heavy music landscape. To coincide with the announcement, Excide have dropped the album’s first single Worth Your Salt with a music video that pays homage to classic ‘80s crime flicks.

Frontman Tyler Washington explains the origin of the track’s title. “The title comes from an old euphemism, and I always thought it would be cool to use as a double-meaning for a song. Some people just aren’t worth the attention that others pay to their opinions or general disdain for things. If I’ve learned anything, a closed mind is usually an ignorant or insecure one. This song is about how when you peel back that hard exterior, those pessimists usually don’t have much to show for how loudly they beat their chest.”

The band matched the fiery lyrical message with a tongue-in-cheek visual. Washington continues, “A couple of us grew up loving the Lethal Weapon movies, and when music videos could be goofy. We wanted to do a spoof-like music video that hits all the stereotypical ’80s crime movie niches. Anthony Altamura was so into the idea when we brought it to him, and really dialed it in. Genuinely such a fun video to make with all the guys. We hope it makes you laugh as hard as we did watching it back for the first time.”

The result is a track that balances aggression with groove, while the video brings a welcome touch of levity to the band’s intensity.

Excide describe Bastard Hymns as a record born from adversity but charged with creative freedom. “We can’t believe the day is finally here that we get to announce that our second full length record Bastard Hymns will be all yours this winter,” the band said.

“Putting this album together came with so many challenges and we feel incredibly lucky to have had such a great team of people behind it, so that it finally sees the light of day. Welcome to the next chapter of Excide.”

Stylistically, Bastard Hymns builds on the blueprint laid down on Deliberate Revolver but pushes into wider sonic territory. The band cite late ’90s post-hardcore acts such as Cast Iron Hike and Snapcase as key touchstones, while also pulling melodic and textural influence from Quicksand and Cave In. To expand their palette even further, Excide embraced inspiration from Queens of the Stone Age, Soundgarden, and Failure, resulting in what they describe as a “fuzzy, rocky, groovy, angry record, seeped in the woes of growing up in a hillbilly hellscape, and living to tell the tale.”

The creative process was aided by co-writer and producer Austin Coupe, who the band credit with helping them push the boundaries of their sound into uncharted territory.

Formed during the height of 2020’s uncertainty, Excide first introduced their uncompromising brand of post-hardcore across early projects Two of a Kind and Actualize/Radiation Reel. The release of their debut album Deliberate Revolver in 2022 brought them attention from outlets including Brooklyn Vegan, Revolver, and No Echo, helping to establish the band as one of the most exciting new names in hardcore.

Bastard Hymns Track Listing

No Son

Worth Your Salt

Your Flowers

Pariah

Cauterized

Shine Thru Blues

Down in the Mouth

Bastard Hymn

Ruiner

Heatware

Void of Function

Call Box

Bastard Hymns is out November 28 via SharpTone Records.

